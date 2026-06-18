Built on a Legacy of Braking: DRiV Expands Abex® Air Disc Brake System

As braking technology evolves, DRiV's Abex® brand builds on decades of performance with a complete air disc brake system

SKOKIE, Ill., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, a global aftermarket solutions leader for the commercial truck and off-highway industries, is expanding its heavy-duty braking offering through its Abex® brand. Abex® now delivers a complete air disc brake system, including calipers, rotors and pads, supporting the growing adoption of air disc brakes across heavy-duty applications and the increasing complexity of modern service requirements.

DRiV expands its heavy-duty braking portfolio with Abex®, now offering a complete air disc brake system including calipers, rotors and pads.

"Commercial vehicle technology is moving fast, and the acceleration of air disc brake adoption is a good example of that shift," said Joseph Saoud, vice president and general manager, U.S. and Canada, DRiV. "By expanding the Abex® portfolio we've completed a full air disc brake system offering with calipers, rotors and pads giving fleets and technicians a more comprehensive solution backed by a brand they trust."

DRiV Broadens Portfolio as Heavy-Duty Market Evolves

The increased use of air disc brake systems has changed how heavy-duty vehicles are designed, serviced and maintained. In response, Abex® has broadened its brake offering to align with current vehicle configurations and service expectations, now offering a complete air disc brake system designed to support consistent performance across components.

The complete Abex® air disc brake system supports today's heavy-duty service environment, offering:

Coverage for a range of commercial truck and off-highway applications

Calipers, rotors and pads engineered to work together as one system

Components that support efficient service and maintenance

Solutions aligned with increasing air disc brake adoption

"Heavy-duty operators and fleets have no margin for error when it comes to braking," said Rohit Choudhary, vice president, sales and product, commercial truck and off‑highway, DRiV. "What they expect is that the brands they rely on evolve with the market while holding onto the fundamentals. As air disc brake systems become more prevalent across commercial vehicles, they need aftermarket support they can count on. Abex® has always been that source, and this expansion makes sure it stays that way."

Supporting DRiV's Commercial Truck and Off-Highway Strategy

The continued evolution of the Abex ® portfolio aligns with DRiV's broader commitment to the commercial truck and off‑highway segment, where component reliability, serviceability and availability directly affect fleet operations. By expanding beyond individual components to a complete air disc brake system, DRiV is helping technicians and fleets streamline sourcing and maintenance.

Abex® added air disc brake calipers on March 30, 2026, completing a full air disc brake system that now includes calipers, rotors and pads. The calipers join an established rotor and pad portfolio that has supported heavy-duty fleets for years.

A Brand with Deep Roots in Braking

Abex® has long been associated with braking components designed for demanding environments, supporting fleets and service professionals with products engineered for consistent performance. That focus has remained steady even as heavy-duty vehicle platforms and brake system designs have advanced over time.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

Media Contacts

DRiV

Adam Strobe, [email protected]

Tiny Mighty Communications

Sydney Wagner, [email protected]

SOURCE DRiV