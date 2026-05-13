DRiV Puts Real-World Shop Insight into New Installer's Advantage Program

Installer's Advantage brings together 5,000+ exclusive parts engineered to address common challenges technicians face every day in the service bay

SKOKIE, Ill., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, a global leader in the automotive aftermarket, today announced the launch of Installer's Advantage, a new DRiV‑wide platform designed to address some of the most common challenges technicians face in the service bay.

Installer's Advantage is built directly from the voice of the customer, translating on-the-ground shop insight into engineered product solutions. Accessible at the application level, Installer's Advantage highlights design enhancements that simplify installation, save time and reduce repeat repairs.

DRiV launches Installer’s Advantage, a new platform featuring 5,000+ technician-inspired parts solutions engineered to simplify installs, save time and solve real-world service bay challenges

"Installer's Advantage is a strong example of how DRiV grounds its engineering and design decisions in real‑world shop insight," said Joseph Saoud, vice president and general manager, U.S. and Canada, DRiV. "This program creates a consistent way to communicate that commitment across our brands, while reinforcing the value installers experience every day when they choose DRiV products."

Installer's Advantage brings together more than 5,000 SKUs across the DRiV portfolio, each intentionally engineered to solve the pain points installers face every day.

Each Installer's Advantage‑designated product is designed to solve a specific repair challenge identified by technicians, including:

Saving installer time through design features that speed installation

Simplifying the job by reducing unnecessary steps or rework

Fixing known OE design issues that lead to premature failure

Enhancing durability and longevity for longer service life

Solving common customer complaints that drive comebacks

The program is grounded in extensive engagement with U.S. repair shops, driven by DRiV's technical product specialists who visit tens of thousands of shops each year to gather first‑hand installer feedback. That insight fuels DRiV's engineering and product teams, ensuring solutions are designed with the realities of the service environment in mind.

For more information about Installer's Advantage, visit the site here.

To explore DRiV's portfolio of brands, visit driv.com.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

Contacts

DRiV

Adrianna Stranges, [email protected]

Tiny Mighty Communications

Jordan Moore, [email protected]

Sydney Wagner, [email protected]

SOURCE DRiV Incorporated