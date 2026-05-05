DRiV Expands Wagner® Braking Portfolio with New ES Pads, ES Rotors, Premium Rotors and Brake Bolt Kits

New offerings deliver application-specific solutions designed to support today's vehicles and service demands

SKOKIE, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, a global leader in the automotive aftermarket, has expanded its Wagner® braking portfolio with new offerings across brake pads, rotors and brake hardware.

ES brake pads, ES rotors, and brake bolt kits are available now, with premium rotors expected later in May. The additions provide technicians with a more complete range of braking solutions engineered for consistent performance, durability and installation efficiency.

Pictured: Wagner’s comprehensive braking portfolio, now including ES Brake Pads and Rotors, Premium Rotors, and Brake Bolt Kits

Backed by more than a century of Wagner braking expertise, the expanded lineup is designed to meet the needs of today's aging vehicle population, where demand continues to grow for reliable, value-driven solutions that help extend vehicle life and simplify service.

"Wagner has built its reputation on delivering braking solutions that drivers and technicians trust," said Joseph Saoud, vice president and general manager, U.S. and Canada, DRiV. "With these additions, we're giving technicians the right combination of pads, rotors and hardware to complete the job with confidence and consistency."

The expanded Wagner braking portfolio includes:

Wagner ES Brake Pads

OE-style fit and formulation

Noise-reducing three-layer shim for quieter operation

Corrosion-resistant backplate for extended product life

Dynamometer-tested performance aligned with real-world driving conditions

Wagner ES Rotors

OE-style design with precision balancing to reduce vibration and pedal pulsation

Application-specific vane design

Ready-to-install design with no machining required

Wagner Premium Rotors

Precision-machined rotor design for consistent braking performance

Engineered to reduce break-in time and support proper pad bedding

Designed for long-term durability and stable braking performance

Wagner Brake Bolt Kits

Engineered to support proper clamping force and installation integrity

Designed to replace single-use OE bolts and support proper service procedures

Engineered, tested and validated to Wagner's standards, these components are designed to deliver reliable braking performance while helping technicians work more efficiently from start to finish. The new ES line of pads will now accompany Wagner's existing lineup, including QS, OEx, SD and PPV pad options. The ES and premium rotors will accompany the standard painted and severe duty rotors.

For more information about DRiV and its portfolio of aftermarket products, visit DRiV.com.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

Contacts

DRiV

Adrianna Stranges, [email protected]

Tiny Mighty Communications

Jordan Moore, [email protected]

Sydney Wagner, [email protected]

SOURCE DRiV Incorporated