Built Robotics to Showcase the Country's First Commercially Deployed Autonomous Construction Equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

"We've made significant progress launching the first fully-autonomous construction robots. Built is debuting a never-before-seen experience that lets booth visitors manage our robots from a remote distance and see how they work, dig, and operate. This puts cutting-edge technology right in the hands of show attendees," said Noah Ready-Campbell, CEO of Built Robotics.

Built's technology transforms existing construction equipment — including excavators, bulldozers, and skid steers — into fully autonomous robots. The AI guidance systems can be installed on existing equipment from any manufacturer, while still maintaining complete manual operation capabilities.

The upgraded equipment is able to perform common tasks fully autonomously, such as digging trenches, excavating foundations, and grading building pads. The autonomous fleet can be managed via a web-based platform, which allows remote equipment operators to supervise the robots. This software will be available to demo live at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas.

In addition to the booth's remote control experience, Built Robotics will be joined by construction leaders for a series of tech talks designed to educate and explain how robots have been transforming the job site. The talks will be taking place every day from March 11–13 both at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the nearby AGC National Convention.

March 11, 2020, at 11am: a panel discussion on AI, robots, and smart sensors hosted at the AGC Convention

March 11, 2020, at 1pm: a case study with a leading construction partner on how robots can be added to construction projects to increase productivity and improve safety hosted at the AGC Convention

March 12, 2020, at 11am: a case study with Mortenson on the deployment of robots within their civil group on renewable energy projects hosted at CONEXPO/CON-AGG

March 13, 2020, at 3pm: a case study with a leading construction partner on utilizing robotics in remote energy projects hosted at CONEXPO/CON-AGG.

Attendees at CONEXPO can visit Built Robotics March 10–14, 2020, in the Bronze Lot at Booth B9607.

About Built Robotics

Built Robotics' mission is to build the robots that build the world. By upgrading off-the-shelf heavy equipment with AI guidance systems, Built's technology enables machines to operate fully autonomously. Built's robots are deployed today across the $1 trillion earthmoving industry, and they're being used to build critical infrastructure such as wind farms, gas pipelines, and new housing developments.

