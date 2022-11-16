Built Story Launches 2022 Holiday Tour Season

Innovative app leads those seeking holiday cheer to 75 holiday tours nationwide

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sparkle of holiday lights, glimmering merrily against dark, chilly winter evenings, brings smiles to young and old. Perhaps it's nostalgia, perhaps it's the festivity, perhaps it's the wonder of anticipation that ushers in cozy warmth on a frosty evening. But for both those decorating the outside of their homes, and those nearby spectators enjoying the sights—it's magical.

But – how to make an easy night of enjoying and finding the best Christmas light houses around? Do you ever wonder the stories behind those incredibly vibrant, intricately decorated sites?

Durham, NC-based Built Story, the world's first marketplace for self-guided tours, has announced 75 Christmas light tours nationwide this holiday season. Beginning Thursday, December 1, anyone can experience self-guided driving tours in their chosen neighborhood. It's the answer to the question, "Where are the best Christmas lights near me?"

Durham locals Alexina and Brian Alonso launched the app in 2020, inspired by their shared love of history, storytelling, and community engagement. To date, over 150 tours have been published on the app.

"It's been really fun to see how the different personalities of the cities across the country come through in their holiday light decorations. Our hope is to connect people this winter with warm stories, sparkling lights, and a magical, no-rush, cozy drive," said Alexina Alonso, co-founder.

Built Story has worked with homeowners to create holiday tours in 41 states and in dozens of cities, including: Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Orlando, Atlanta, Honolulu, Chicago, Cleveland, Portland, Boston, Raleigh, Dallas, Richmond, and Seattle.

In addition to the turn-by-turn driving directions that make finding the homes a breeze, yuletide knock knock jokes, jolly tunes and stories from some homeowners on why they decorate are throughout the tour. It's a contest, too. The lighted Christmas houses that receive the most votes along the route will receive a $100 gift card to their local hardware store.

To experience the tours, download the free Built Story app, available for iOS and Android . Each tour costs $10. Once purchased, Tour Takers can start, pause, stop and re-take the tour as many times as they wish for 30 days.

10 percent of proceeds from each tour sold will benefit ChildFund , an organization providing physical and emotional support to Ukrainian children affected by the war.

ABOUT BUILT STORY

Built Story is the world's most dynamic self-guided tour marketplace, connecting Tour Takers with Tour Creators. Durham, North Carolina locals Alexina and Brian Alonso launched the app in 2020, inspired by their shared love of history, storytelling, and community engagement. To date, over 225 tours have been published on the app—and not just Christmas-themed! The platform allows people to take and create self-guided tours in their community or the community they're visiting. Built Story was awarded non-dilutive funding from Google in July 2022 as part of their Latino Founders Fund . A tech development team based in the Ukraine has worked with Built Story since its origins, and continues to support Built Story, despite the humanitarian crisis in their country. Learn more at BuiltStory.com .

