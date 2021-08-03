'Built to Last?' Now Available to Libraries, Universities and Government Organizations Worldwide

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Action Fund (RAF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and guiding the public on creating more hazard-resilient homes and communities, today announced that the independent documentary 'Built to Last?' is now available on ProQuest for libraries, universities and government organizations worldwide.

ProQuest curates content that supports educational, research and government communities worldwide. As of July 2021, organizations using ProQuest's Alexander Street platform have the ability to stream the documentary: https://video.alexanderstreet.com/watch/built-to-last-2

The 1-hr program filmed in the US, UK and Philippines makes clear that homes are the front line to climate and other natural hazards. It shows proactive actions that homeowners are taking to protect their families, investment and possessions. The film will affect what we buy and where and how we built and renovate.

"Recent disasters such as the flooding in Europe and China, fires in the Western US and Turkey and the tragic building collapse in Miami are all devastating reminders of the importance of creating safe and resilient communities," said Aris Papadopoulos, founder of Resilience Action Fund. "Having 'Built to Last?' available on ProQuest makes it accessible to more than 130 million students at 98% of the world's universities. We're hopeful that this increases discussion and ultimately action around the messages in the film."

The documentary has been broadcast on public and commercial stations around the world. In June 2021 it was added to the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) program catalog and through August will air 82 times by 57 PBS channels in 15 US states.

'Built to Last?' (www.built2last.org) was inspired by the book Resilience – The Ultimate Sustainability , now available on Audible , Amazon and iTunes.

SOURCE Resilience Action Fund

Related Links

https://www.buildingresilient.com

