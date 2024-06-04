Built to Last, Philadelphia's Whole-Home Repair Program, Earns EPA's New ENERGY STAR Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced that Philadelphia's Built to Last program has received the designation of "ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider." Run by the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA), Built to Last layers and coordinates home repair, energy conservation, and healthy homes programs to make existing homes more affordable, healthier, and safer places to live for low-wealth homeowners.

"We are honored that Built to Last is the first government partner and charter member of the ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider Partnership," said Emily Schapira, CEO of PEA.

The ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider Partnership addresses the complexity associated with purchase and installation of energy efficient equipment, and removes barriers to saving energy and money while enjoying a healthier and more comfortable home.

"For decades, the ENERGY STAR program has guided consumers towards efficient products that reduce energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in substantial savings for both the individual and the nation as a whole," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. "These new resources are key to making progress in fighting the climate crisis and will help make energy efficient options more affordable and accessible, particularly for millions of low-income and disadvantaged households across the nation."

Built to Last adopts elements of an ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade to deliver holistic home repairs in low-income properties. These improvements are estimated to deliver average energy bill savings of over $500 each year.

"Thank you to the EPA for recognizing Philadelphia and the Built to Last Program for being on the forefront of an equitable clean energy transition," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District), Chair of the Philadelphia's Committee on the Environment. "Congratulations PEA on the selection of Built to Last for the new ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provide Partnership."

Built to Last has served over 300 low-income Philadelphia households to date, addressing serious repair needs, health and safety issues, and incorporating the elements of ENERGY STAR Home Upgrades.

About the Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is an independent municipal authority building a robust, equitable clean energy economy for Philadelphia. Through its $1 billion, 10-year Philadelphia Energy Campaign, PEA has supported over $904 million in projects and created over 7,600 jobs so far. Learn more at www.philaenergy.org .

