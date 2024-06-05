Built to Last: Rubbermaid Commercial Products Unveils "Give Your BRUTE a Hard Time" Campaign

BRUTE's unyielding durability takes center stage in new marketing campaign

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On bustling construction sites and in around-the-clock manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, toughness isn't a virtue—it's ingrained in every aspect of daily life. Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) , a member of the Newell Brands global portfolio and a leader in innovative, solutions-based commercial products, is proud to shine a light on this toughness with the launch of its latest campaign, "Give Your BRUTE® a Hard Time."

Rubbermaid Commercial Products unveils “Give Your BRUTE a Hard Time” campaign.

In collaboration with its creative agency MMB , the new campaign draws inspiration from real-life situations, where each scrape, clang, and impact are a badge of honor. With an industry-leading 10-year warranty, BRUTE's Refuse and Material Handling products are guaranteed to never fade, warp, crack, rust, peel, or dent.

"Our customers are as tough and hard-working as they come, and when you think about the important duties and projects that they tackle every day, one thing is clear—they need products that can endure the toughest of conditions," said Robert Posthauer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Rubbermaid Commercial Products. "That toughness is what this campaign is all about. For over 50 years, BRUTE has delivered unparalleled durability, quality, and reliability. With our expansion last year to new Material Handling product lines, we're poised to meet the evolving needs of our customers with even greater versatility and effectiveness."

Focused on showcasing hyper-real moments, the campaign visuals capture the raw intensity of big hits, loud crunches, and close-up shots that convey the true impact of real-world use. The campaign's documentary-style approach ditches the commercial polish of a traditional ad, immersing viewers in the grit and grime of authentic work environments. The campaign will run on streaming video, social media, and other advertising channels—and its hero spot can be viewed here.

Among the featured products in the BRUTE campaign are its 32-Gallon Vented Container and 44-Gallon Vented Wheeled Container —both of which are engineered with proprietary designs and UV inhibitors to ensure reliability in the harshest conditions. Also included in the campaign is the 3-Shelf Heavy-Duty Ergo Utility Cart , which is capable of transporting heavy loads of up to 600 pounds. To learn more about BRUTE's Refuse and Material Handling products, please visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com/brute-built-to-last.

ABOUT RUBBERMAID COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS

Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of waste handling, material transport, cleaning, safety, washroom, and foodservice. RCP is one of the many industry-leading brands within the Newell Brands global portfolio. More information can be found at www.rubbermaidcommercial.com or on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

ABOUT BRUTE

Since 1968, BRUTE products have been trusted by professionals for their iconic durability and reliability. With its proprietary designs, high-quality materials, and world-class manufacturing facilities in Winfield, Kansas, and Winchester, Virginia, BRUTE has developed a legacy of industry-leading durability. Guaranteed to never fade, warp, crack, rust, peel, or dent, all BRUTE products are backed by a category-leading 10-year warranty. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com/brute/ to learn more about the BRUTE product family.

SOURCE Rubbermaid Commercial Products