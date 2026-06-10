Built to Scale: CRO Growth with the Right eClinical Partner, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why sponsors now expect integrated eClinical solutions at the outset, and what that means for CROs. Attendees will see how WEP Clinical leveraged Trial Interactive to scale its portfolio without compromising delivery. The featured speakers will discuss why eClinical partner flexibility and scalability matter as much as feature sets. The speakers will also share insight into how operational efficiency directly translates into new business capacity.

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical research landscape has fundamentally shifted. Sponsors no longer accept a phased approach to technology adoption, they expect integrated CTMS and eTMF from day one, patient access strategies woven into program design, and a CRO partner with the operational depth to scale alongside an evolving pipeline. For Contract Research Organizations, this isn't a future challenge. It's the present reality.

Winning bids and delivering lasting value requires CROs to evolve, not reactively, but by design. That means building an operational infrastructure capable of supporting growth without sacrificing quality, flexibility, or the trust that sponsors place in their partners.

This webinar brings together two organizations that have done exactly that. WEP Clinical, a full-service global CRO operating across 150+ countries, and Trial Interactive, an industry-leading eClinical platform built specifically for the needs of CROs and sponsors, will share the story of a partnership that goes beyond technology adoption, one defined by a shared commitment to growth, efficiency, and patient-first delivery.

Together, they will explore how the right eClinical infrastructure enabled WEP to scale across its four interconnected core service areas – Clinical Trials, Expanded Access, Home Health, and Post-Approval Market Access – while remaining inspection-ready, sponsor-responsive, and operationally agile. From unified document management and real-time trial visibility to scalable architecture that supports everything from a single study to an enterprise-wide portfolio, attendees will see firsthand how technology becomes a true competitive differentiator.

Whether you are a CRO looking to strengthen your next bid, streamline your operational model, or build a technology foundation capable of supporting long-term growth, this session offers a practical and proven blueprint.

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why sponsors now expect integrated eClinical solutions from the outset and what that means for how CROs position themselves in a competitive market. They will gain insight into how WEP Clinical leveraged Trial Interactive to expand its portfolio without compromising delivery, and why the scalability and flexibility of an eClinical partner matter just as much as its feature set. Above all, they will walk away with a tangible framework for turning operational efficiency into new business capacity and the confidence that scaling with quality is not only possible, but achievable.

Join Christine Morris, Executive Director, TransPerfect Life Sciences; and Christopher Wurst, Head of Business Development, Clinical Trials & Access Programs, WEP Clinical, for the live webinar on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Built to Scale: CRO Growth with the Right eClinical Partner.

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