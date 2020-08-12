Buitoni Food Company Appoints Peter Wilson as President and Chief Executive Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buitoni Food Company ("Buitoni Foods") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter B. Wilson, Jr. as its new President and CEO. Buitoni Foods was recently established by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. to acquire the North American Buitoni business from Nestlé USA, Inc. (" Nestlé "). Buitoni is an iconic brand and a national leader in the refrigerated pasta, sauces and cheese categories. The company is headquartered in Stamford, CT and operates a 240,000 square foot facility in Danville, VA.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Peter Wilson to the Buitoni Foods team. Peter has been an amazing leader at Brynwood Partners (" Brynwood ") and our portfolio companies. His extensive background in managing companies with complex manufacturing operations in the food and snack sectors will immediately benefit the Buitoni business," said Henk Hartong, Brynwood Partners' Chairman and CEO.

Prior to joining Buitoni Foods, Mr. Wilson was a Managing Director at Brynwood, a consumer-focused lower middle market private equity fund. Prior to joining Brynwood, Peter was President and CEO of Brynwood's portfolio companies including DeMet's Candy Company and Balance Bar Company. He was also responsible for the oversight of the operation of Joseph Frozen Foods which was divested by Brynwood in 2019.

"We have a strong group of experienced executives who have previously reignited similar brands with great heritage. With Brynwood's support, I am honored to lead this management team as we innovate and build on the famous Buitoni foundation of great tasting, authentic, high quality foods while leveraging the capabilities of our Danville, VA facility," said Peter Wilson.

At Buitoni Food Company, Mr. Wilson will be leading an experienced senior management team comprised of several successful Brynwood veterans. Chris Conley has joined Buitoni Foods as its Chief Financial Officer after previously working at Brynwood and, prior to that, at Brynwood's portfolio company Newhall Laboratories. Jim Gerbo has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Most recently Jim was CMO for Brynwood's SunnyD business. Jonathan Ryckman has joined Buitoni Foods as its President of Sales. Jonathan worked previously for two Brynwood portfolio companies, DeMet's Candy Company and Balance Bar Company. The Company continues to build out its management team both at its Stamford, CT and Danville, VA locations.

About Buitoni Food Company:

Buitoni Food Company, based in Stamford, CT, was formed by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. in July 2020 to acquire the North American Buitoni business from Nestlé USA, Inc. The transaction included the rights to the Buitoni brand in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean territories. Founded in 1827 in Italy and introduced in the U.S. in 1941, Buitoni is an iconic and authentic brand known for its great taste which comes from its simple and quality ingredients. The brand is a leading national brand in refrigerated pasta, sauces and cheese categories. Buitoni Foods, with its approximate 525 employees, manufactures its products from its Danville, VA facility where it also co-manufactures Nestlé Toll House cookie dough products for Nestlé. For more information, please visit www.buitoni.com.

About Brynwood Partners:

Brynwood Partners, founded in 1984 and based in Greenwich, CT, is an operationally-focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American-based lower middle market companies. The firm targets non-core brands or companies operating exclusively in the consumer sector. Since inception, Brynwood has acquired over 50 brands from 20 different corporate sellers.

Brynwood currently manages more than $1 billion of private equity capital for its limited partners, which include U.S. and international pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth family investment offices and financial institutions. Including Buitoni Foods, Brynwood's active portfolio companies include Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Hometown Food Company and Carolina Beverage Group. Brynwood is currently investing out of Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. which has $649 million of committed capital. For more information on Brynwood, please visit www.brynwoodpartners.com.

