Inspired by beloved dishes from pizzerias and Italian eateries, Buitoni says "Mangia Bene!" with Pepperoni & Cheese and Chicken Parmesan ravioli flavors

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buitoni , a leading national brand in the refrigerated pasta and sauce categories, announces new flavors of refrigerated ravioli featuring innovative twists on familiar dishes everyone in the family can agree on. Adding even more convenient and delicious meal solutions to consumers' dinner rotations, the ravioli are ready in just six minutes and filled with familiar flavors inspired by classic pizza toppings and Italian restaurant favorites like Pepperoni & Cheese and Chicken Parmesan, now available, with additional varieties launching soon.

Buitoni Food Company Reinvents Pasta Night with Ravioli Flavors Inspired by America’s Favorite American-Italian Dishes

A dinnertime staple, pasta is enjoyed weekly by over 50% of Americans, and more than 75% agree that they are interested in trying new varieties1. The new Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli and Chicken Parmesan Ravioli varieties shake up pasta night, offering consumers a fresh new way to savor their favorite American-Italian dishes.

Reminiscent of America's #1 pizza topping, the Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli combine smoky and spicy pepperoni with creamy mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

combine smoky and spicy pepperoni with creamy mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Seasoned breaded chicken, zesty tomato sauce and grated cheese come together in one perfect bite in the Chicken Parmesan Ravioli.

"We're excited to bring consumers a fresh take on Italian-inspired dishes that reflect the tastes and preferences of consumers here in the United States," said Graham Corneck, President and CEO of Buitoni Food Company. "Perfect for serving any time - from Sunday game day to a weeknight meal in a pinch after a busy day at work or school - these new flavors combine the ease and quality consumers expect from Buitoni with the delicious flavors of their favorite meals, all available from the comfort of their own kitchen."

Like all Buitoni pastas, the ravioli line is found in the refrigerated aisle. With 13 grams of protein per serving, the large raviolis are packed with generous filling for a full flavor experience. Each 20 oz package feeds a family of four with a robust and satisfying flavor experience. The new items are currently available at select Kroger, Mariano's, Dillons, King Soopers, Fry's, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, Smith's, Food 4 Less, Albertson's and Safeway stores with expanded distribution slated for 2023 and a suggested retail price of $8.99 USD.

The new Chicken Parmesan Ravioli and Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli will add to an expanding line of Buitoni refrigerated pastas and sauces. Recent Buitoni innovations include Ravioli with Impossible™ Beef Made From Plants and Ravioli with Impossible™ Italian Sausage Made From Plants, and new pesto varieties including Spinach and Artichoke Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto and Spicy Red Pepper Pesto.

Learn more about Buitoni refrigerated pastas and sauces at Buitoni.com.

ABOUT BUITONI FOOD COMPANY:

Buitoni Food Company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, was formed by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. in July 2020 to acquire the North American Buitoni business from Nestlé USA, Inc. The transaction included the rights to the Buitoni brand in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean territories. With roots that traceback to Italy in 1827, Buitoni is an iconic and authentic brand known for its great taste and simple, high-quality ingredients. The brand is a leading national brand in refrigerated pasta, sauces, and cheese. Buitoni Food Company manufactures its products from its Danville, Virginia facility. For more information, please visit www.buitoni.com.

