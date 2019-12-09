BUKI's Patented Mesh Networking Technology Merges Digital And Real Life Experiences Into One

KINGSTON, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud-Hailer®, an innovator in hyper-local capabilities, is proud to announce the issuance of a U.S. patent for their groundbreaking geospatially and vertically aware mesh networking technology. The patent covers a new method of allowing smart devices to automatically connect to each other securely and anonymously through Bluetooth Low Energy and with faster communication speeds.

While the use of Bluetooth Low Energy technology is not new, Loud-Hailer takes a radical new approach with its BUKI™ platform, a highly scalable global network that provides hyperlocal information and communication services in any direction—not just a traditional grid pattern. The BUKI platform works indoors, outdoors, underground, and through floors and buildings. Users in select cities in the U.S. and India are able to fully experience this technology by simply downloading the free mobile app—no need to buy any additional hardware or equipment.

"With BUKI as a platform, the applications are endless—drivers can remember where their car is parked (down to which corner and what floor), attendees at a conference can automatically check-in and receive multimedia content from speakers and exhibitors in real time, food orders in a stadium can be filled without dealing with slow Wi-Fi, cities can send useful information to people based on their location, like real time traffic alerts without tracking them, and retailers can engage with customers as they walk through the aisles in their stores," said Jack Chen, CEO of Loud-Hailer. "There is no 'one size fits all' approach; this experiential technology is completely customizable in all industries and sectors across the globe. This makes our approach to mesh networking so far ahead of the game."

"After meeting with the team at Loud-Hailer, we knew their BUKI software and boxes would significantly enhance the way we digitally communicate information to visitors at the Greater Columbus Convention Center," said Ryan Thorpe, Assistant General Manager. "Once they download the BUKI app, we're able to provide our clients and visitors with everything they need from receiving on-site event notifications to food and beverage options the moment they walk through our doors."

The BUKI platform is currently deployed in diverse locations such as convention centers, museums, tourist destinations, transit hubs including bridges and airports, malls and retail stores, Additionally, Loud-Hailer is in advanced partnership discussions with dozens of stadiums, arenas, festivals, convention centers and other venues in the United States and internationally.

To learn more about the BUKI platform, visit https://www.heybuki.com/ or watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeC1ERLt_aQ. To download the app, visit the App Store http://bit.ly/BukiiOS or Google Play Store http://bit.ly/BukiAndroid.

To learn more about Loud-Hailer, visit https://www.loud-hailer.com/.

About Loud-Hailer, Inc.: Loud-Hailer® is a digital technology start-up based in New York's Hudson Valley that uses proven and patented technology in revolutionary ways. From its inception, Loud-Hailer has focused on using its technology to provide frictionless experiences. The applications of its technology are vast: proximity advertising, offline payments, hyperlocal engagement and in real life analytics. U.S. Patent No. 10,448,219; other U.S. and foreign patents pending.

