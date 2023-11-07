BUKOWSKI BEARS SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2023

News provided by

Bukowski Bears

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bukowski Bears announced today that its plush stuffed animals, The Big Boy Anton and Antonio Baby Polar Bear, are included in 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.

Continue Reading

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a45416733/oprahs-favorite-things-2023/. The Big Boy Anton and Antonio Baby Polar Bear will be available for purchase at bukowskibears.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "I love these little guys—I took one home the first time I saw them. Created by a family business in Sweden, they're super soft and totally huggable."

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/email/oprahdaily-newsletter-oft) which runs from November 10 through November 21.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring The Big Boy Anton and Antonio Baby Polar Bear on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.

About Bukowski Bears:
Discover the enchanting world of Bukowski Bears, a brand renowned for crafting the most lovable and huggable teddy bears. A family run business since 1990, Bukowski Bears has been warming hearts for over three decades, making plush toys that not only stand as cuddly companions but also pieces of art in homes around the world. Each bear is handcrafted with utmost precision, mirroring the passionate vision of its founder, Barbara Bukowski, who drew inspiration from her childhood experiences and the desire to create timeless companions for every generation.

Contact:
Oliver Bukowski, CEO of Bukowski Bears
email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bukowski Bears

