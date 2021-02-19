Bula: The New Social Challenge App

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bula, a first of its kind social media platform, focusing on interactive challenges with friends, celebrities, influencers, and brands that users love. For the first time, Bula provides a centralized platform where users have the ability to create head-to-head and group challenges. Many of the current, large social media platforms attempt to accomplish challenge-based exchanges, however, Bula is the first to create a platform based solely on connecting people, whether down the street or around the world, for social challenges. Bula's "Trash Talk" feature offers a way, through comments, pictures and videos, and overlaid text, for both participants and bystanders to stay up to date with ongoing challenges.

The Social Challenge App

Bula held its outreach events at the 2021 Super Bowl, co-hosting and sponsoring the Super Celebrity Shootout, hosted by David "Big Papi" Ortiz alongside Super Bowl Champion Chris Godwin, at TopGolf Tampa. These events were a perfect outlet for the event guests to create challenges, or Bulas, at the TopGolf facility, with proceeds from these challenges going to the event's charity, Children's Charity Hole in One Challenge.

Bula was conceived by Jack and Josh Booty (brothers), Neel Naicker and Elias Wehbi. The concept for this app began after a friendly challenge was initiated between two of the members. Realizing the limitations with existing social platforms, they wanted to create a challenge, engage a circle of friends, track it all, ultimately claim a winner, and most importantly to their mission, ensure that the stakes were met and seen. The Booty brothers have a strong pedigree in athletics with significant relationships in sports, business, and entertainment. Josh is one of very few athletes to be drafted and play in both the NFL and Major League Baseball. Jack is a successful entrepreneur, having exited a company at Disneyland California, and also been a football coach for the last decade. Neel Naicker has over 2 decades of entrepreneurship experience. He has built successful companies from startup to scale. He sits on numerous boards and invests in technology companies globally. He has focused on artificial intelligence, blockchain, cryptocurrency and robotic automation. Elias Wehbi has had several successful tech ventures, is an Associated Professor at the University of California and is both a surgeon-scientist and inventor.

Bula, which comes from the Fijian term meaning "to life", represents its namesake with the mascot, "KOA", whose name also comes from the Fijian language, meaning warrior. Bula essentially is the Tik Tok of challenges and is available to download today on the Apple App Store and soon for Android. This sensational global app will soon have corporate and charity challenges live on the platform to engage users on a whole new level. You have never seen anything like this before! Create your profile today and let the games begin! Enjoy Bula, enjoy life!

For more exciting info, visit the website: www.bula.fun

Contact Bula - [email protected]

Related Images

bula-app.png

Bula App

The Social Challenge App

Related Links

Bula Website

SOURCE Bula App