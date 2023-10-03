Bulb and Blossom Is a Flower Lover's Paradise Featuring Over 50 New, Rare and Exclusive Amaryllis Bulbs Along With Specialty Bulb Gardens

News provided by

Bulb and Blossom

03 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET

Recently launched online shop arrives in time for holiday shopping

MARLBOROUGH, N.H., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 50 new, rare, and exclusive varieties of Amaryllis bulbs as well as specialty bulb gardens, BulbandBlossom.com, which launched in early September, is a specialty shopping destination for garden and flower enthusiasts as well as those looking to give a unique gift during the holidays.

Continue Reading
Bulb and Blossom
Bulb and Blossom
Amaryllis at Bulb and Blossom are available as bare bulbs, in decorative pots or enveloped in eye catching botanical coverings including Moss, Calendula, Rose Petals and Lavender
Amaryllis at Bulb and Blossom are available as bare bulbs, in decorative pots or enveloped in eye catching botanical coverings including Moss, Calendula, Rose Petals and Lavender

Bulb and Blossom's extensive collection of Amaryllis bulbs showcase the beauty and different varieties of these flowers which are typically associated with the holidays. They are available as bare bulbs, in a decorative pot or wrapped with one of four unique dried botanical coverings including Rose Petal, Lavender, Moss and Calendula. The company's Amaryllis bulbs feature unique color options like orange, coral and yellow in addition to more traditional holiday colors like red, white or pink. What's more, the Amaryllis bulbs feature distinctive and memorable names including the Rock 'n Roll Amaryllis, the Cocktail Amaryllis, the Gold Medal Amaryllis and the American Dream Amaryllis to name just a few.

In addition to the extensive Amaryllis bulb selection, Bulb and Blossom also sells potted indoor specialty bulb gardens and Monthly Bulb programs featuring tulips, narcissus, and other spring-blooming bulbs. The bulb gardens come in a range of colors so customers or gift recipients can enjoy a continuous display of blooms indoors throughout the winter months. They're a nice option for those who don't have garden space but still want to enjoy growing specialty bulbs in their home – or for those who don't want to wait until spring to enjoy some floral beauty.

Bulb and Blossom sources their Amaryllis bulbs from growers around the world so that they can offer customers unique varieties not readily found in the United States. Prices range from $11 to $40+.  The company provides helpful tips for potting, growing and re-blooming Amaryllis bulbs as well as potted bulb garden care instructions on their site.

Based in Marlborough, NH, Bulb and Blossom and was founded in 2023 and is an online retail extension of Marlborough Gardens, an established wholesale seller of specialty bulbs. For more information on Bulb and Blossom's unique selection of Amaryllis bulbs, specialty bulb gardens and monthly bulb programs, please visit BulbandBlossom.com.

CONTACT:
Roxy Rubell
On the Rox Media
(310) 488-4583 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Bulb and Blossom

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.