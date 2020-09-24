Bulb Enters the U.S. with Texas as its First Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching in the UK in 2015, Bulb , a new kind of renewable energy company, has become the UK's fastest-growing energy provider. Bulb provides 100% renewable electricity and 100% carbon neutral gas to more than 1.7 million members and helps cut their energy bills and reduce their carbon emissions. Building on consumer demand and Texas' leadership in renewable energy, Bulb is making its U.S. debut by launching in the Lone Star State. The company is committed to making energy simpler, cheaper, and greener, and expects to save the average Texan more than $600 per year on their energy bill.

Texas is one of the most complex energy markets in the country. Some providers offer as many as 30 different plans. One result of this is that 1 in 5 Texas households switch their energy provider each year. Bulb wants to make energy simple for Texans. Switching to Bulb takes less than two minutes and the company will always pay up to $100 in cancellation fees. By reducing barriers, Bulb makes it quick to switch, and makes it easy for members to get help whenever they need it.

"Texas has always been an energy leader. Now it's becoming the model for renewable energy, as the country's top producer of wind energy and a growing solar hub. However, Texan households have not been guaranteed affordable green energy and great service. That's why we're looking forward to learning from and supporting people here while providing them with 100% renewable energy at better prices," says Hayden Wood, co-founder and CEO of Bulb.

Members are at the core of everything Bulb does. Bulb makes it easy for its members to communicate and provide real-time feedback through highly trained bilingual Energy Specialists who are available via phone, email, chat or social media. Bulb is currently rated 5 stars on Google and 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot, showing a member base who trusts the energy company to offer reliable and honest service.

"Our team wakes up every day asking, 'what more can we do to improve the experience for our members?'" said Vinnie Campo, Bulb Country Manager, U.S. "We truly strive to make everything we do better, and we have learned that the best way to do that is to listen to our members' feedback. And we know a fair and affordable rate is one of the most important factors for people choosing an electricity provider."

The price Bulb members pay each month reflects the true cost of energy. This means when wholesale energy costs go up, Bulb works hard to limit increases to its members and always provides a 60-day notice. If prices go down, those savings are passed on to Bulb's members. Clear communication with members and education about energy usage also contributes to Bulb's ability to operate efficiently. Since its soft launch in Texas, more than 5,000 members have switched to Bulb.

In addition to saving money, the average Bulb member lowers their carbon impact by 8.42 tons of CO2 annually. Bulb provides its members with 100% renewable electricity, generated from 100% Texas solar and wind.

"Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to support their communities." Campo said. "We truly believe companies have a social and environmental responsibility beyond making a profit, and we want to harness the power of business for good."

Bulb runs its business by balancing purpose and profits. The company is currently offering a $100 credit to essential workers in Texas who join Bulb. For every essential working that switches to Bulb, the company also donates $10 to Feeding Texas . As part of its official launch in Texas, Bulb is asking its existing members to help nominate a charity for the company's next giving campaign, which will start in October. This charity (or charities) will receive $2 every time a new member joins.

About Bulb

Bulb is a new type of energy company that aims to make energy simpler, cheaper, and greener. Bulb provides 100% renewable electricity to its members from 100% Texas wind and solar and is a certified B Corp. The company has no annual contracts or cancellation fees, and currently provides energy to over 1.7 million homes and businesses worldwide. On average, Texas Bulb members save more than $600 a year on their energy compared to other major providers. Information for those interested in switching to Bulb may be found at https://bulb.com/ .

