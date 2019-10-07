Bulbs.com does the #OneChipChallenge to announce their new Fire Safety products from Kidde!

Commercial customers can now be sure that their facilities meet current building safety codes at the same time that they replace or update their lighting. These new products from Kidde include the following:

Smoke Detectors – Smoke alarms featuring voice warning, 10-year sealed battery, photo centric and ionization sensors, and wireless interconnect options

– Smoke alarms featuring voice warning, 10-year sealed battery, photo centric and ionization sensors, and wireless interconnect options Fire Extinguishers – Dry chemical agent extinguishers suitable for Class A (trash, paper, wood), Class B (liquids and gases), and Class C (energized electrical equipment) fires.

– Dry chemical agent extinguishers suitable for Class A (trash, paper, wood), Class B (liquids and gases), and Class C (energized electrical equipment) fires. Carbon Monoxide Detectors – CO detectors featuring battery back-up, plug-in and hardwired options with electrochemical sensors and event memory.

– CO detectors featuring battery back-up, plug-in and hardwired options with electrochemical sensors and event memory. Combo Detectors – Combination alarms that have sensing technologies that work together to detect fires and Carbon Monoxide

To kick off the launch of these new fire and life safety products, some of the employees at Bulbs.com took part in the One Chip Challenge. The brave employees ate the tortilla chip that Paqui snack brand claims to be "Straight From Hell" and is made with the hottest known pepper, the Carolina Reaper. You can see how the Bulbs.com One Chip Challenge unfolds in this video .

Learn more:

To learn more about these new Kidde products visit bulbs.com/kidde or call a Certified Lighting Specialist at 888.455.2800 .

About Bulbs.com:

Bulbs.com is headquartered in Worcester, MA and is a leading online supplier of LED lighting products. Established in August 1999, Bulbs.com provides lighting products to over 200,000 commercial customers operating across 300,000 global locations in the hospitality, retail, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, industrial and municipal sectors. For more information visit bulbs.com.

