Bulbs.com, the online authority in LED lighting for businesses, adds electric vehicle chargers and accessories

The addition of the electric vehicle charger category allows Bulbs.com to expand its product offering to their vast commercial customer base. Incentives are available in most states across the country to reduce the cost of both the EV charging stations as well as the installation. This category presents the perfect opportunity for Bulbs.com to utilize years of experience and established relationships with utility rebate programs throughout the United States. The company has assisted thousands of businesses in taking advantage of rebates and incentives for energy efficient lighting projects. Now those same commercial customers will be able to tap into the incentives available for installing EV chargers at their facilities, whether it is to accommodate employees, tenants, customers, and fleets or to monetize the charging stations to the public.

This new category also expands the offering to the company's residential customers that come to Bulbs.com for lighting, fire safety products, batteries, air quality equipment and more. Residential customers will also be able to receive assistance from Bulbs.com with EV charger rebate incentive programs that may be available.

The electric vehicle charger category is another step taken by Bulbs.com to help businesses further reduce their carbon footprint along with creating or enhancing a green reputation. Customers now have the ability to purchase EV chargers, coordinate the overall project installation and utilize rebate incentives all at the same time they procure their lighting.

To learn more about electric vehicle chargers visit Bulbs.com/EV.

About Bulbs.com:

Bulbs.com is headquartered in Worcester, MA and is a leading online supplier of LED lighting products. Established in August 1999, Bulbs.com provides lighting products to over 200,000 commercial customers operating across 300,000 global locations in the hospitality, retail, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, industrial and municipal sectors. For more information visit Bulbs.com.

