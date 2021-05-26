Bulbs.com, the online authority in LED lighting for businesses, posted a strong first quarter in 2021.

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulbs.com began 2021 with an outstanding first quarter after recovering and persevering through a volatile 2020. Nimble leadership combined with a resilient effort from the entire Bulbs.com team resulted in the company's ability to maintain the momentum from the end of last year and get 2021 off to an outstanding start.

The company posted Q1 sales of $5.7 million, which is up 17% over prior year and 10% ahead of plan. YTD profits were up 4x versus prior year and 2.5x ahead of plan. Early on the sales of disinfection equipment including UV-C products, sanitizing sprayers, and HEPA air purifiers, provided a boost in sales as many school systems across the country were planning for reopening to in-person learning rather than remote or hybrid models. In the latter part of the quarter the company observed a resurgence of commercial customers seeking LED retrofit lighting projects. Commercial customers represented 86% of Q1 revenue, bringing the company's segment mix back to the normal 85/15 commercial versus residential revenue split that the company recorded pre-pandemic.

Another notable first quarter milestone for Bulbs.com was the $1.4 million in utility rebate sales. Bulbs.com works nationally with more than 30 utility programs including Duke Energy, MassSave, conEdison and CPS Energy. Sales that include utility incentives are beneficial to both the electric companies and Bulbs.com commercial customers. The company is on pace to surpass the $2.7 million in rebate sales from last year before the close of Q3 2021.

April and May have shown a continuation of the Q1 performance as the team welcomes the reopening of all commercial segments as well as the ongoing surge of residential activity.

About Bulbs.com:

Bulbs.com is headquartered in Worcester, MA and is a leading online supplier of LED lighting products. Established in August 1999, Bulbs.com provides lighting products to over 200,000 commercial customers operating across 300,000 global locations in the hospitality, retail, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, industrial and municipal sectors. For more information visit bulbs.com.

