BULDAK INVITES FANS TO "BULDAK COUCH TIME" IN LOS ANGELES, WHERE SPICE MEETS CHILL

Fans are invited to join the ultimate couch hangout for ramen and relaxation at Westfield Century City on Friday, Oct. 31

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, Buldak is inviting fans to slow down, hang out and enjoy a little couch time together. On Friday, October 31 from 3:30-6:30 pm, the brand will host "Buldak Couch Time" at Westfield Century City – a laid-back fan experience celebrating connection, comfort and a spicy spark of fun.

For today's pop-culture fans, "Couch Time" is more than just a break – it's a vibe. Whether it's catching up with friends, scrolling through social media, or winding down after a long day, Buldak Big Bowls bring the perfect mix of comfort and heat. Easy to make, endlessly craveable and packed with that bold kick fans love, Buldak Big Bowls are the go-to companion for spicy hangouts and cozy nights in.

At the Buldak Couch Time pop-up, guests can step into the world of Buldak through interactive experiences designed to turn up the flavor and the fun:

Sink into the comfy Buldak couch at the pop-up lounge, sample Buldak Big Bowl Ramen, and relax with friends

Get extra cozy in Buldak-branded robes and super cute "lamb shape" sauna towels

Snap a selfie – or several – at the Buldak branded photo zone designed for bold, snackable content

Fans outside Los Angeles can still join the fun from home with their own #BuldakCouchTime. To participate, grab an Original or Carbonara Big Bowl, throw on your favorite robe, and show how you enjoy your perfect couch time moment. Share it on TikTok using #BuldakCouchTime for a chance to win a limited-edition Buldak robe and a bundle of Buldak goodies.

"We're always looking for new ways to connect with our next generation of fans and meet them where they already are, based on what's trending," said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. "Buldak Couch Time is our playful take on that moment, celebrating how fans enjoy Buldak while relaxing, creating and sharing their world with others."

With Buldak Couch Time, the brand continues to celebrate moments of connection with their fans – proving that whether you're online, chilling at home or out-and-about, everything's better with Buldak's signature spice.

Fans can learn more and follow Buldak's latest adventures at Buldak.com and on Instagram and TikTok (@buldak_global).

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods's innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

