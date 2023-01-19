Bulgin Ltd. Has Been Acquired by Infinite Electronics, Inc.

Acquisition to Accelerate Bulgin's Growth as Part of Infinite Electronics Portfolio of Brands

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulgin Ltd, a UK-based developer and manufacturer of connectors and related components for harsh-environment applications, announced today that it has been acquired by Infinite Electronics, Inc., a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Bulgin was previously owned by Equistone Partners Europe, a leading European mid-market private equity firm.

"Joining Infinite Electronics' portfolio provides the Bulgin brand additional leverage and opportunities to accelerate business growth globally," said John Wilson, Bulgin's Chief Executive Officer. "Infinite Electronics and Bulgin share much in common, such as ambitious global growth plans and customer-centric values. This is an exciting milestone in the Bulgin journey."

Infinite Electronics' portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solutions brands provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers across the globe. Infinite's legacy brands include: Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics.

"By welcoming Bulgin to Infinite Electronics' growing brand portfolio, we are better positioned to meet the increasing demand for reliable connectivity solutions for harsh environments," said Infinite Electronics President and Chief Executive Officer Penny Cotner. "Bulgin's focus on mission-critical, customizable components with outstanding design and customer support aligns with our own longstanding reputation for delivering our customers what they need, when they need it most."

This acquisition further establishes Bulgin as a leading manufacturer of harsh environment connectivity solutions. It is the latest milestone in Bulgin's rapid growth over the past six years.

About Bulgin:

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Bulgin is a leading manufacturer of harsh environment connectivity solutions. The business designs, develops and manufactures high integrity circular connectors, switches, and power-related components, which are environmentally sealed to withstand harsh conditions such as exposure to extreme temperatures, water, and humidity.

Founded in 1923, Bulgin has a well-established brand and a strong reputation for product quality and reliability with its global customer base of more than 75,000 end users, who are served primarily via specialist electronic distributors. Currently, the business offers more than 7,000 products that are used across a wide range of end markets including industry 4.0, robust electronics, transportation and infrastructure, and medical technologies. Learn more at www.bulgin.com.

About Infinite Electronics, Inc.:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solutions brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at www.infiniteelectronics.com.

About Equistone Partners Europe:

Equistone is an independent investment firm wholly-owned and managed by its executives. The company is one of Europe's leading investors in mid-market buyouts with a strong, consistent track record spanning over 40 years, with more than 400 transactions completed in this period. Equistone has a strong focus on change of ownership deals and aims to invest between €25m and €200m+ of equity in businesses with enterprise values of between €50m and €500m. The company has a team of over 40 investment professionals operating across France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK, investing as a strategic partner alongside management teams. Equistone is currently investing its sixth buyout fund, which held a final closing at its €2.8bn hard cap in March 2018, and has recently launched the Equistone Reinvestment Fund, with a mandate to make minority re-investments alongside new sponsors following a portfolio company exit from one of its main buyout funds.

