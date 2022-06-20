Bulk Container Packaging Market is estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

The food and beverage industry, as well as the pharmaceutical industry, have proven to be significant for the bulk container packaging market. The global market is expected to grow due to a surge in startup and business activities in the food industry

The shipment of dry and free-flowing chemicals or commodities is likely to drive the global bulk container packaging market

ALBANY, N.Y., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global bulk container packaging market was clocked at more than US$ 4.2 Bn in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The bulk container packaging market size is estimated to surpass valuation of US$ 11.6 Bn by 2031. Due to the increasing demand for flexitank in transferring food ingredients and non-hazardous chemicals in bulk quantity, bulk containers are increasing in popularity in the chemical and food & beverage sectors. It is estimated to be one of the most important types of packaging in logistics in the years to come.

Flexitank gives a value-added benefit over traditional bulk containers. In addition to that, the installation and loading process of these tanks requires much less effort. Furthermore, owing to its excellent properties such as low payloads, lightweight, and low risk of contamination, flexitanks are gaining traction in the transportation industry. This factor is likely to drive revenue opportunities for the bulk container packaging manufacturers

Large amounts of liquid substrates, including solvents and some of the harshest compounds, are stored and transported in bulk containers. On the other hand, bulk containers made of high-quality plastic materials are ideal for storing food and beverages, ensuring that they remain as fresh as possible. The food & beverage and industrial chemicals businesses are expected to constitute the majority of the global market share in the forthcoming years.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3829

Key Findings of Market Report

The chemical sector makes substantial use of bulk container packing, which is one of the popular types of packaging containers in the recent times. Shale gas is abundant in the United States , and it is utilized as a feedstock for the manufacture of other chemicals. Many investors are drawn to the chemicals business because of the abundance of low-cost feedstock available across the world. This is expected to result in certain transportation and packaging requirements for which this kind of container packaging is likely to be suitable. This factor is likely to trigger the market's development prospects in the coming years.

, and it is utilized as a feedstock for the manufacture of other chemicals. Many investors are drawn to the chemicals business because of the abundance of low-cost feedstock available across the world. This is expected to result in certain transportation and packaging requirements for which this kind of container packaging is likely to be suitable. This factor is likely to trigger the market's development prospects in the coming years. In terms of product type, the flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) category led the global bulk container packaging market in 2020.

The Europe bulk container packaging market is expected to grow at a moderate pace. The increasing volume of wine exports is expected to strengthen the market in Europe . Given the rising export of food products and bulk chemicals, the Middle East and Africa , as well as Latin America , are expected to be one of the fastest developing regions for bulk container packaging market.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3829

Global Bulk Container Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

Based on application, the food and beverage category is expected to acquire a bulk container packaging market share in the forthcoming years. The need for bulk container packaging in the food and beverage industry is likely to be driven by the requirement to evade food contamination and maintain sanitary criteria.

It is expected that the Asia Pacific market is likely to expand at a rapid pace. Exports of bulk petroleum and chemical products to North America and Europe have risen, which is likely to contribute toward market expansion. Growth of the market is being fueled by an increase in vegetable oil exports from Southeast Asia .

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3829

Global Bulk Container Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc.

Shanghai Yunjet Plastic Packaging Co. Ltd.

Büscherhoff Spezialverpackung GmbH & Co. KG

Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd

BLT Flexitank Industrial Co. Ltd.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3829

Global Bulk Container Packaging Market: Segmentation

Product

Flexitanks

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC)

Bulk Container Liners

Application

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Others

Browse Latest Packaging Industry Research Reports by TMR

Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market - Molded Fiber Clamshell And Container Market is likely to be valued at more than US$2 bn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$2.7 bn by the end of the 2017-2022 forecast period. The market is projected to exhibit a 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Isothermal Bags & Containers Market - Isothermal Bags & Containers Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR 6.0% Between 2018 to 2026.

Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market - Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market was worth US$ 1,554.5 Mn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,789.4 Mn by the end of 2026.

Rigid Paper Containers Market - Rigid Paper Containers Market was valued at around US$ 275 Bn in 2017. The rigid paper containers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Bag-in-Box Containers Market - Bag-In-Box Container Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Hydration Containers Market - Hydration Containers Market has been estimated to be US$ 9.7 Bn in 2019, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

Inverted Pouches Market - Inverted Pouches Market is expected to reach the value of US$19.3 Mn By the End of 2027, it is Estimated to expand at a CAGR 7% From 2019 – 2027.

Retort Pouches Market - Retort Pouches Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 1456.8 Mn By the End of 2025, it is Estimated to expand at a CAGR 6.5% By 2025.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research