Bulk Food Ingredients Market by Primary Processed Type, Secondary Processed Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The "Bulk Food Ingredients Market by Primary Processed Type, Secondary Processed Type, Application (Food, Beverages), Distribution Channel (Direct From Manufacturers, Distributors), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bulk food ingredients market is projected to reach USD 1,008.1 billion by 2026, from USD 808.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The bakery products segment, by food application type, dominated the market in 2020.

The bakery products studied in this report include flour-based products, such as bread, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies, muffins, pastries, pizza, tarts, and buns. The global bakery products market is projected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region due to the increase in consumption of health-enriching food products. This is also projected to drive the demand for bulk food ingredients. Furthermore, the aging population in North America and Europe and the rise in health awareness in these regions have led to a decline in the consumption of baked food products. However, it has led to an increase in the consumption of whole-grain bakery products. The improved standards of living among people around the world have led to significant changes in lifestyles and eating habits.

The Alcoholic beverages segment, by beverage application type, accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Alcoholic beverages include all alcohols manufactured with the use of wheat, rye, barley, corn, sorghum, corn, millet, rice, buckwheat, and spices. There has been a significant increase in demand for European ale, beer, wine, whiskey, and vodka made of bulk food ingredients due to their authentic flavors. The alcoholic beverages industry is the largest in Europe, with the region accounting for nearly 25% of the global alcohol production. The UK, France, Ireland, and Germany are the largest alcohol-consuming countries in the world.

The direct from manufacturers segment, by distribution channel, dominated the market.

Common factors that drive the growth of the manufacturing market at the local level are raw material prices (fluctuation), prices of competitive/substitute products, sales strategies, economies of scale, specialization advantages, and business laws & regulations. Investments in R&D activities for the development of new products and solutions in the bulk food ingredients market are projected to drive market growth. The number of research projects on processed & convenience foods is increasing globally. The production of bulk food ingredients is projected to be influenced by the increase in R&D activities for processed & convenience foods. R&D activities help in innovating new products and solutions for various applications of fats & oils. The increase in demand for these ingredients in both developed and developing regions has increased investments.

High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific bulk food ingredients market.

Busy lifestyles are encouraging the consumption of convenience food products and an increase in disposable incomes. This has led to an increase in demand for high-priced fortified nutritional food & beverage products in the region. The application of food ingredients is estimated to increase at a faster pace in the region due to its demand among consumers. Key markets in the Asia Pacific region include China, India, Japan, and Australia. The processed food industry in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing high growth due to the changing lifestyles of customers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Primary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Type and Country

4.3 Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredient Market, by Type and Region

4.4 Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredient Market, by Application

4.5 Primary Processed Bulk Food Ingredient Market Share (Value), by Key Region/Country

4.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Bulk Food Ingredient Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Development in the Retail Industry

5.2.2 Rise in the Number of Dual-Income Households

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Packaged Food & Beverage Industry

5.3.1.2 Rise in End-Use Applications

5.3.1.3 Environmental and Economic Benefits

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Improper Storage Management and Infrastructure

5.3.2.2 Bulk Ingredients are Prone to Contamination

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Natural or Clean Label Products

5.3.3.2 Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Unstable Agricultural Supply Results in Price Volatility

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic to Drive the Demand for Hygienic and High-Quality Products

5.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Supply Chain in the Bulk Food Ingredients

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Ecosystem

6.4 Value Chain Analysis

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.6 Average Selling Price Trend

6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.11 Trade Analysis

6.12 Case Studies



7 Regulatory Framework

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Brazil

8 Primary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Primary Processed Bulk Food Ingredient Market, by Type

8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3 Grains, Pulses, and Cereals

8.3.1 Population Growth and Change in Diets Have Led to an Increase in Demand for Grains, Pulses, and Cereals

8.4 Tea, Coffee, and Cocoa

8.4.1 Health-Conscious Consumers Prefer Opting for Herbal & Green Tea and Coffee

8.5 Nuts

8.5.1 Almonds Have Diabetic-Friendly Attributes and are Considered One of the Healthy Nuts

8.6 Herbs & Spices

8.6.1 Consumption of Processed Food Products Has Led to an Increase in Demand for Herbs and Spices

8.7 Oilseeds

8.7.1 High Consumption of Protein Meals to Encourage the Consumption of Oilseeds

8.8 Sugar

8.8.1 Sugar is Used as a Preservative and for Preventing the Formation of Large Crystals in Frozen Products

8.9 Salt

8.9.1 Sea Salt Has Anti-Inflammatory Property and Finds Application in Cosmetic Products

8.1 Other Types

8.10.1 Health-Conscious Consumers are Opting for Herbal & Green Tea and Coffee

9 Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Type

9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.2.2 Realistic Scenario

9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.3 Processed Grains, Pulses, and Cereals

9.3.1 Rich Source of High Fiber and Protein Content Has Encouraged the Demand for Processed Grains, Pulses, and Cereals

9.4 Vegetable Oil

9.4.1 Growth of the Quick-Service and Processed Food Industries to Drive the Market Growth

9.5 Tea, Coffee, and Cocoa

9.5.1 Rapid Growth of Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes to Drive the Market Growth

9.6 Dry Fruits & Processed Nuts

9.6.1 Rise in Consumer Trend of Healthy Snacking Drives the Market Growth

9.7 Flours

9.7.1 Multiple Health Benefits Associated with the Consumption of Various Types of Flours to Drive Its Demand

9.8 Sugar & Sweeteners

9.8.1 Rise in the Number of Health-Conscious Consumers Has Led to an Increase in Demand for Sweeteners

9.9 Processed Herbs & Spices

9.9.1 due to the Medicinal Properties of Herbs & Spices and Extensive Use in Ayurvedic Medicines and Indian Cuisines, Their Demand Remains the Highest in the Asia-Pacific Region

9.10 Sea Salt

9.10.1 Increase in Demand as a Seasoning Agent to Drive the Market Growth

9.11 Other Types

10 Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Distribution Channel

10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.2.2 Realistic Scenario

10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

10.3 Direct from Manufacturers

10.3.1 Increase in R&D Activities for Processed and Convenience Foods to Drive the Demand Among Direct Manufacturers

10.3.2 Distributors

10.3.3 Increase in Gdp in Emerging Markets of the Asia-Pacific Region to Drive the Market Growth

10.4 Regional Analysis

10.4.1 Asia-Pacific

10.4.2 North America

10.4.3 Europe

10.4.4 South America

10.4.5 Row

11 Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Secondary Processed Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Application

11.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

11.2.2 Realistic Scenario

11.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

11.3 Food Applications, by Type

11.4 Food Applications, by Region

11.4.1 Bakery Products

11.4.1.1 Ncrease in Preference for Low-Calorie, Ready-To-Eat Food Items Among Consumers for Improved Standards of Living

11.4.2 Snacks & Spreads

11.4.2.1 Increase in Urbanization to Influence the Food Preferences Among Consumers

11.4.3 Ready Meals

11.4.3.1 Consumers Prefer Opting for Food Items That Can Easily be Consumed Without Much Efforts

11.4.4 Confectionery Products

11.4.4.1 Confectionery Products to Witness High Demand as They are Used for Gifting Purposes

11.4.5 Other Food Applications

11.4.5.1 due to a Rise in Infant Population and Decrease in Infant Mortality Rate, the Demand for Infant Formulas is Increasing

11.5 Beverage Applications, by Type

11.6 Beverage Applications, by Region

11.6.1 Alcoholic Beverages

11.6.1.1 Europe Has the Presence of the Largest Alcoholic Beverages Industry and Accounts for Nearly 25% of the Global Alcohol Production

11.6.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

11.6.2.1 Non-Alcoholic Beverages are Used to Provide Nutrition, Antioxidants, and Probiotics

11.6.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverages, by Type

11.6.3.1 Hot Beverages

11.6.3.2 Cold Beverages

12 Bulk Food Ingredients Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Key Player Strategies

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2018-2020

13.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

13.5.1 Tate & Lyle plc

13.5.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.5.3 Dupont

13.5.4 Olam International

13.5.5 Cargill, Incorporated

13.5.6 Ingredion Incorporated

13.5.7 Associated British Foods plc

13.5.8 Mccormick & Company, Inc.

13.5.9 The Source Bulk Foods

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

13.6.1 Stars

13.6.2 Emerging Leaders

13.6.3 Pervasive Players

13.6.4 Participants

13.6.5 Product Footprint

13.7 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Start-Up/Sme)

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Starting Blocks

13.7.3 Responsive Companies

13.7.4 Dynamic Companies

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 New Product Launches

13.8.2 Deals

13.8.3 Others

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Tate & Lyle plc

14.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.1.3 Dupont

14.1.4 Olam International

14.1.5 Cargill, Incorporated

14.1.6 Ingredion Incorporated

14.1.7 Associated British Foods plc

14.1.8 Ehl Ingredients

14.1.9 Dmh Ingredients, Inc.

14.1.10 Community Foods Limited

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Mccormick & Company, Inc.

14.2.2 The Source Bulk Foods

14.2.3 Essex Food Ingredients

14.2.4 Subnutra Food Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.5 The Green Labs LLC

14.2.6 Ingredients Inc.

14.2.7 Gcl Food Ingredients

14.2.8 Pacmoore Products Inc.

14.2.9 Pure Ingredients

14.2.10 Organic Partners International, LLC

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkem7a

