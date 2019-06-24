Bulk Infrastructure Announces The Nordic Gateway

ATLANTA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulk Infrastructure AS, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics, is pleased to announce the Nordic Gateway at the ITW (International Telecoms Week) in Georgia (US) this week.

- "Bulk Infrastructure is committed to enable the great potential that the Nordic region has to offer as an attractive platform for cost efficient and sustainable digital services," states Peder Naerboe, Owner and Chairman at Bulk Infrastructure AS.

- Therefore, we introduce The Nordic Gateway, an on-ramp solution accessing fiber networks that unlocks the sustainable Nordic region's natural resources.

The Nordic Gateway is the on-ramp solution into the Havfrue Cable System, stretching 7,200 kilometers from New Jersey to the Nordic countries of Denmark and Norway. With Bulk's exclusive ownership to the Norwegian branch of the cable system, Bulk controls six routes in the system between the USA, Ireland, Denmark and Norway.

- "We believe The Nordic Gateway unlocks one of the few genuinely sustainable solutions in the data center industry today. With this solution, the data center industry can utilize 100% pure emissions-free hydropower from the Nordic countries," says Naerboe.

Bulk has chosen NJFX in Wall as the US on-ramp location for the Nordic Gateway.

- "We recognize NJFX as a model for an evolved cable landing station, with both direct access to subsea systems and data center capabilities at the landing point," says Naerboe.

The Havfrue cable system is the first to cross the North-Atlantic Ocean in more than two decades and will enable significant inter-regional capacity and connectivity between the U.S. and Europe.

- The Nordic region is optimally geographically positioned. Here, we have short distances to key European markets, abundant renewable hydropower supply and the lowest electricity prices in Europe. In addition, the Nordics has one of the World´s highest levels of redundancy and resilience in the power grid. I believe all these things together, topped with political stability and low temperature are reasons why the Nordics is now chosen as a sustainable power hub.

The HAVRUE subsea cable system is expected to be fully operational in Q4 2019, while Bulk data center solutions are already in place proximate to the landing points in Norway and Denmark.

About Bulk Infrastructure AS

Bulk Infrastructure is a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk is a privately-owned industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks. Bulk believes in the value creation opportunity of enabling the digital society to be fully sustainable. Its ambition is to be the go-to provider for anyone that wants to leverage the Nordics for data processing requirements of the future, whether in Denmark, Sweden or Norway. Bulk's track record of delivering high quality and cost-effective customer solutions with short "time to market" has made Bulk ranked #1 in the Nordics as a regional industrial real estate developer. Hence Bulk's vision: Racing to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience.

