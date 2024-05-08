Bulk Material Handling Leader Launches New and Re-Engineered AirSweep MAX™

Patented pneumatic flow aid system provides up to a 52% increase in performance compared to its predecessor

BROOKLYN, Conn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Concepts Inc. (https://controlconceptsusa.com/) announces the AirSweep MAX™, a globally-patented pneumatic flow aid system that eliminates bridging, ratholing and build-up in bulk material handling equipment in industries such as food, pharmaceutical, mining and even in current recycling streams.

The AirSweep MAX (short for Material Activation Xcellence) improves on the performance of its predecessor AirSweep®, which is already installed in half of the S&P 500 companies and thousands of SMEs worldwide.

Control Concepts Inc. announces the AirSweep MAX™, a globally-patented pneumatic flow aid system that eliminates bridging, ratholing and build-up in bulk material handling equipment in industries such as food, pharmaceutical, mining and even in current recycling streams.

NEW GLOBAL PATENTS

The new AirSweep MAX uses aerospace-grade design specs and has 20 patented improvements and six proprietary parts. The AirSweep MAX is available in the VA-51 model and is ideal for bins, silos, hoppers, chutes, mixers, and other material handling equipment. Its improved performance shortens equipment cleaning time, which reduces downtime and increases available production time.

MORE POWER AND PRODUCTIVITY WITH LESS ENERGY

Laboratory tests proved that AirSweep MAX delivers 52% more output pressure and 31% more air output than the original AirSweep.

This means plants have the option to either increase the speed of material flow, or lower the operating pressure to get the same flow with less energy and plant air.

AirSweep MAX can also run at lower standard operating ranges of 60 to 80 PSI, making it more accessible to plants with air supply constraints.

The AirSweep MAX's stronger force and faster, more free-flowing air stream is a result of the proprietary redesign of the internals which maximize the flow of air from supply to discharge.

As its name suggests, these improvements are meant to achieve "material activation excellence" in terms of productivity, speed and cost-efficiency.

FOOLPROOF ASSEMBLY, EASY MAINTENANCE, LONGEST WARRANTY

The AirSweep MAX can be assembled in minutes with no special tools, and is ideal for field servicing and assembly. Maintenance is only required after 1,000,000 cycles and with a seven-year warranty - the longest in the industry - the AirSweep MAX helps ensure less downtime at the plant.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The AirSweep MAX is available now and sold by the manufacturer Control Concepts, Inc. and through its worldwide network of partners. For more information or to consult with an AirSweep expert visit https://controlconceptsusa.com/airsweep-max/

Media Contact:

Cyril Kowaliski

[email protected]

(604) 417-3562

SOURCE Control Concepts Inc.