Bulk TV & Internet Announces Merger with DCI Design Communications and EthoStream

"With Marlin as our partner, we have the financial support to execute on key strategic initiatives and the ability to leverage their expertise and resources to reach our next level of growth. Uniting Bulk TV and DCI positions us to become the leading triple-play provider for the hospitality and healthcare sectors," said Dave O'Connell, CEO of Bulk TV, who will serve as CEO of the combined company.

Bulk TV custom designs, engineers, installs and supports turnkey TV solutions including DIRECTV free-to-guest satellite TV systems, IPTV platforms, over-the-top content delivery and Samsung commercial-grade TVs to hotels, healthcare, senior living and student housing properties nationally. Bulk TV has been named as the #1 DIRECTV Provider in the Lodging & Institutions (L&I) vertical for eleven years and has consistently been recognized as a top performer in new customer acquisition and retention.

DCI has been serving the telecommunications and data needs of top brands since 1989, and is one of the largest and most reliable independent distributors of MITEL®, NEC, Ruckus™ Wireless, HP® Networking, Nomadix® & CISCO solutions in the country. DCI has established a solid reputation among hoteliers, and its successful acquisition of EthoStream in 2017 established the company as one of the main players in network solutions for the hospitality industry.

Charbel Zreik, CEO of DCI remarked, "DCI and Bulk TV are incredibly complementary in their capabilities and this merger, a major win for both the hospitality technology industry and its customers, raises the bar for what should be expected from a network service provider. Combining our product portfolios and resources allows us to maximize our capabilities and invest further in innovations that ensure our customers have access to the best connectivity solutions and 24x7 services available."

Together, Bulk TV and DCI have preferred partner status with most major hotel flags in North America and a sizeable footprint in the hospital and senior living sector. The combination of the two companies creates a unique opportunity for customers looking to partner with a provider to collaborate on creating, testing and deploying leading edge technology solutions to better serve the L&I community.

"Bulk TV and DCI are strong companies with stellar reputations, great leadership teams and robust workforces dedicated to providing their customers with superior service," said Ryan Wald, a managing director at Marlin. "We are excited about the combination of two market leaders and the potential to transform the L&I industry by providing a true triple-play offering of internet, television and voice."

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC acted as financial advisor, and Manning, Fulton & Skinner P.A. served as legal advisor to Bulk TV. PEAK Technology Partners LLC acted as financial advisor, and McDonald Hopkins LLC served as legal advisor to DCI.

About Bulk TV & Internet

Bulk TV & Internet is the single source integrator of technology solutions designed to meet the unique needs of commercial properties primarily within the hospitality, healthcare, student housing and health club industries. Bulk TV provides free-to-guest television programming and digital satellite TV systems, IPTV platforms, and over-the-top content delivery solutions in addition to enterprise-grade wireless network solutions and Mitel voice systems. Each customized solution receives thorough quality assurance throughout every step of the process, which includes engineering, project management, professional installation, a comprehensive service warranty and 24/7 technical support. For more information, please visit www.bulktv.com.

About DCI Design Communications LLC

DCI Design Communications LLC is a managed services IT provider of high speed Internet access, data, hosted voice, phone/telecommunication and unified communications solutions. The company's comprehensive offering includes networking, analog and IP guest room telephone, converged IP system, wireless, wireless site surveys and design, call accounting and voice mail system, IPTV and security cabling bandwidth management and reporting, television system, distributed antenna, tiered guest Internet bandwidth, guest mobility and Internet management, and low voltage technology system solutions. DCI is headquartered in Garden City, NY and has offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.dci-design.com.

About EthoStream

EthoStream is a market leader in high-speed Internet access technologies for the hospitality, student living, and MDU/MTU markets. EthoStream prides itself on professional network design, installation, certification and support. Its cloud management platform connects and supports over 40 million users annually and provides owners and operators with key insight into their networks. EthoStream is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has offices throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.ethostream.com.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 130 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

