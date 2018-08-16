Bulk TV & Internet recognized in 2018 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulk TV & Internet ("Bulk TV"), a leader in video solutions for the hospitality, healthcare and higher education markets has been recognized by the iconic Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America by Inc. Magazine. Of over 7 million private companies in the United States, Bulk TV has continued to maintain steady growth year over year earning them placement among the list of prestigious companies seven times.

According to Inc., only three and a half percent of Inc. 5000 companies have made the list seven times as it is increasingly harder to make the list each year as the starting base grows. This honor comes after the company was also named DIRECTV's #1 Lodging & Institutions (L&I) Provider for the 11th year running.

Bulk TV recently merged with the leader in voice and data solutions, DCI Design Communications ("DCI") who acquired another top data services provider in March 2017, EthoStream. The combination of the three service offerings from one single source positions the new entity to be the number one triple-play provider for the niche hospitality and healthcare markets. The newly merged company will provide unrivaled bundled solutions to hotels, senior living communities, hospitals, colleges and universities across the country.

"We are excited to be named among this list of outstanding companies again this year," said Dave O'Connell, CEO for Bulk TV. "Our steady growth and success are directly attributed to our dedicated teams who work tirelessly for our customers. Bulk TV's merger with DCI and EthoStream positions us to bring even more valuable solutions to our new and existing customers."

Inc. reported that on average, companies that made the 2018 list have grown sixfold since 2014 during a period when the economy grew around 11 percent. Collectively, the companies on this year's list amassed $206.2 billion in revenue in 2017, up 158 percent from $79.8 billion in 2014, and contributed to the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

The 37th Annual Inc. 5000 conference and Gala will be held in San Antonio on October 17-19th at JW Marriott Resort & Spa. The conference will have an outstanding line up of speakers including, Mailchimp's Ben Chestnut, Panera's Ron Shaich, Professor and Author Brené Brown and many more. A complete list of the Inc. 5000 including full company profiles can be found at www.inc.com.

About Bulk TV & Internet



Bulk TV & Internet is the single source integrator of technology solutions designed to meet the unique needs of commercial properties primarily within the hospitality, healthcare, student housing and health club industries. Bulk TV provides free-to-guest television programming and digital satellite TV systems, IPTV platforms, and over-the-top content delivery solutions in addition to enterprise-grade wireless network solutions and Mitel voice systems. Each customized solution receives thorough quality assurance throughout every step of the process, which includes engineering, project management, professional installation, a comprehensive service warranty and 24/7 technical support.

In June 2018, the Bulk TV merged with industry-leading providers in high-speed Internet access and voice solutions, DCI Design Communications and EthoStream, to bring together a complete converged network solution for hospitality, healthcare and higher education properties and their end-users.

For more information, please visit www.bulktv.com.

