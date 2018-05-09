Bulk TV Delivers High Definition DIRECTV Solution to Blessing Health System

The fully accredited Blessing Hospital is a not-for-profit, non-tax supported, independent hospital committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care using advanced technology in state-of-the-art, comfortable facilities. Previously, Blessing offered television service to its patients from a local cable provider. Bulk TV custom designed and engineered a high definition (HD) solution, which delivers DIRECTV HD content without additional set-top boxes at each TV. The upgraded system provides a higher quality entertainment experience for patients including better picture quality and programming options than the previous system. Additionally, the property received service enhancements such as remote monitoring of the equipment and round-the-clock technical support for hospital staff.

"We had a strict deadline to complete this project, the Bulk TV & Internet team worked long hours to complete the work on time and exceed our expectations," said Craig Kurk, maintenance director for Blessing Health System. "This was truly a team effort among all companies involved, and our patients are enjoying an improved entertainment experience."

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Bulk TV provides television services to more than 500,000 rooms in thousands of properties nationally. Bulk TV's turnkey solutions include design and fulfillment of the custom TV system, project management, professional installation and 24/7 x 365 technical support.

"As an industry leader of DIRECTV solutions for healthcare properties, Bulk TV provides second-to-none customer support for property staff and a superior television programming solution for patients," said Josh Lambert, director of sales operations for Bulk TV & Internet. "Our main goal was to work closely with Blessing Health System to upgrade their offering to exceed programming expectations while improving their overall service."

In addition to Blessing Health System, Bulk TV also has relationships with other notable healthcare and senior living groups. The company also offers wireless network and Mitel voice solutions. For more information, please visit www.bulktv.com.

About Bulk TV & Internet

Bulk TV & Internet is the single source integrator of technology solutions designed to meet the unique needs of commercial properties primarily within the hospitality, healthcare, student housing and health club industries. Bulk TV provides free-to-guest television programming and digital satellite TV systems, IPTV platforms, and over-the-top content delivery solutions in addition to enterprise-grade wireless network solutions and Mitel voice systems. Each customized solution receives thorough quality assurance throughout every step of the process, which includes engineering, project management, professional installation, a comprehensive service warranty and 24/7 technical support. For more information, please visit www.bulktv.com.

About Blessing Health System

Blessing Health System is made up of two award-winning hospitals, two physician group practices, a network of medical specialty businesses, an accredited college of nursing and health sciences and a charitable foundation. Serving a primary market area of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri and southeast Iowa, Blessing Corporate Services, Inc., is the parent company of the System providing support and direction to Blessing Hospital; Illini Community Hospital; Blessing Physician Services; Hannibal Clinic; Denman Services, Inc.; Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences and The Blessing Foundation. The Mission of Blessing Health System is, "To improve the health of our communities." Blessing Health System employs more than 3,400 people.

