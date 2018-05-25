Bulk TV Lands #17 Spot on List of Best Employers in North Carolina

This is the sixth consecutive year Bulk TV & Internet has placed among the list of Best Employers in North Carolina. The list is comprised of 45 companies across the state. Bulk TV ranked #17 in the Small-Medium Companies category, which represents companies with 15 to 249 U.S. employees. Currently with a staff of 152 employees, Bulk TV & Internet has plans to hire additional team members throughout the remainder of 2018.

Based out of Raleigh, Bulk TV & Internet is the leading provider of free-to-guest satellite TV systems, IPTV platforms, and over-the-top content delivery solutions as well as enterprise-grade wireless networks and Mitel voice systems to businesses. The company has grown exponentially since inception in 2004, and now serves more than 500,000 rooms in thousands of hotels, healthcare and student housing properties nationwide.

"We have been fortunate to have grown at a steady rate over the past 14 years," said Tom Conley, president of Bulk TV & Internet. "Our focus has always been to hire and maintain quality employees to support our continuous growth and the diversification of our products and services. We are honored to be included among this esteemed list and recognized for our efforts as one of the Best Employers in North Carolina."

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the state of North Carolina ;

; Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of North Carolina ;

; Must be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2018 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The actual rankings were published in the May issue by Business North Carolina. For more information on integrated solutions from Bulk TV & Internet, please visit www.bulktv.com or call 877-285-5881.

About Bulk TV & Internet

Bulk TV & Internet is the single source integrator of technology solutions designed to meet the unique needs of commercial properties primarily within the hospitality, healthcare, student housing and health club industries. Bulk TV provides free-to-guest television programming and digital satellite TV systems, IPTV platforms, and over-the-top content delivery solutions in addition to enterprise-grade wireless network solutions and Mitel voice systems. Each customized solution receives thorough quality assurance throughout every step of the process, which includes engineering, project management, professional installation, a comprehensive service warranty and 24/7 technical support. For more information, please visit www.bulktv.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bulk-tv-lands-17-spot-on-list-of-best-employers-in-north-carolina-300655199.html

SOURCE Bulk TV & Internet

Related Links

http://www.bulktv.com

