Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse at Sycuan Awarded AAA Four Diamond Rating
Dec 17, 2019, 08:30 ET
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse at Sycuan Casino Resort has been awarded the coveted AAA Four Diamond Rating. Only 2.1 percent of the more than 32,000 AAA Inspected & Approved restaurants make the prestigious Four Diamond list.
Led by Executive Chef, David Underwood, Bull and Bourbon creates a multi-sensory experience for each guest the moment they walk through the door.
"At Bull and Bourbon, it's not only about the food," said Underwood. "Guests can expect knowledgeable staff, unique and avant-garde design elements, cutting edge cocktails, a menu filled with time-honored classic dishes and a wine list with both local Californian and International wines."
Bull and Bourbon's delectable menu features a variety of options including local coastal California seafood and steaks from its in-house butcher program and dry aging room. The in-house dry aging room is a one-of-a-kind experience for any veteran steak aficionado and boasts 60, 90 and even 120-day aged cuts. Additionally, guests can enjoy their steaks prepared on a custom wood burning grill paired with bourbon from an extensive hand-selected menu.
Bull and Bourbon opened in March 2019 as part of Sycuan's $260M hotel and resort expansion and is in partnership with Clique Hospitality, a Las Vegas hospitality group that also operates Sycuan's cocktail lounge and outdoor pool venue.
About Sycuan Casino Resort
Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.
