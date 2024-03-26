Bull Attorneys® Announces Release of Truck Accident Lawyers Group Advertising Platform for Commercial Motor Vehicle Accident Litigation Practice

WICHITA, Kan., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Attorneys® and Bradley A. Pistotnik are pleased to announce the release of an adjunct website related to their Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) litigation practice. Bradley A. Pistotnik, CEO of Bull Attorneys® created and authored the newly released site for Truck Accident Lawyers Group™ (TALG) which will be at Truckaccidentlawyersgroup.com.

The new website is a Guide to understanding how federal regulations apply to large truck crashes including:

Semi-truck accidents

Delivery driver accidents

Livestock and cattle hauling accidents

Grain truck and farm vehicle accidents

Construction trucks and equipment accidents

Oil tanker accidents

Other catastrophic trucking crashes causing bodily injury and fatalities

This is the first consumer friendly informational site that allows truck accident victims to completely understand how to hire an experienced and knowledgeable trial lawyer for semi-truck and large truck accidents. It teaches the basic facts about the regulatory scheme of the federal government related to large truck crashes. The website enables the reader to fully comprehend the complexity of this unique area of law practices.

Pistotnik has authored other books and publications like Truck Accidents Kill. The website provides links to hundreds of authoritative sources from the Department of Transportations, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR) and the National Safety Council (NSC).

The new site introduces Bradley A. Pistotnik, Tony L. Atterbury, David G. Hart, Corey Sucher, Bill Barr, and Mike Baumberger to the public. Each of these trial attorneys have been given specialized training to use and apply the FMCSR and CSA BASICs to catastrophic truck accidents.

The lawyers from TALG have law licenses in different states, including Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Illinois, Utah, and Florida. This allows injury victims from 11 states to have access to trucking lawyers who have won hundreds of millions of dollars of settlements for injury victims.

The average person will now be able to get some ability to understand the difficulties that are faced by their trial attorney when trying to help the person get a realistic amount of financial compensation. Most injured consumers are unable to find adequate legal representation after a car and truck crash and can end up hiring lawyers who do not have the necessary regulatory understanding of the FMCSR.

The advertising platform illustrates the significant danger to the public at large from the Transportation Industry because of their almost uniform failure to adopt and follow federal regulations relating to the creation and implementation of safety plans to prevent injury and death to motorists on the nation's highway systems.

