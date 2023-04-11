BULL ATTORNEYS WICHITA CAR ACCIDENT LAWYERS ADD OFFICE AT 410 W. 21st STREET N.

WICHITA, Kan., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bull Attorneys® and Abogados Los Toros® of Wichita, Kansas have expanded, adding a new Northwest office at 410 W 21st St. N across from the Family Dollar. The firm has a goal with this location to increase accessibility for disabled and injured clients in the Northwest Wichita community. The Bull Attorneys serve all injury clients regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, or transgender status), age, disability, or genetic information.

The law firm was able to exceed 50 million Dollars in settlements for clients in recent years. With a concentration on large truck and car accidents, the firm had a need to add more highly experienced trial attorneys. The Bull Attorneys are proud to introduce Michael (Mike) Baumberger as a trial attorney to help injured persons get fully compensated. Mike recently moved to Bull Attorneys, P.A., and brings great skills in personal injury cases dealing with serious bodily injuries. The addition of Mike will allow Bull Attorneys to better serve the citizens of Kansas who would not otherwise be able to afford extremely experienced personal injury attorneys.

About the Bull Attorneys

The Bull Attorneys were formerly known as Brad Pistotnik Law. The firm has locations in East and West Wichita, as well as Garden City, Kansas. The Bull Attorneys concentrate on helping injured Kansans that have been hurt in tractor-trailer semi-truck accidents, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, farm accidents, construction site accidents, and commercial or fleet vehicle-type accidents. The firm also handles workers' compensation for severe injury cases and wrongful death.

All Bull Attorney lawyers follow the case development proprietary protocols developed by the founder, Brad Pistotnik, who started the firm in 1983. The firm has helped tens of thousands of personal injury clients get millions of dollars using these trusted and unique methods that can only be taught by a highly skilled trial professional lawyer.

The Bull Attorneys are licensed in multiple states besides Kansas including, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, and Utah. Owner Tony Atterbury; and all practicing attorneys are members of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association.

