Bull City Learning Adds Carla Torgerson to Its Instructional Design Team

Ms. Torgerson's professional background spans more than 15 years, with robust experience in curriculum design, instructional design, instructional writing, and strategy. She has worked with all learning modalities, but has a focus in eLearning, mobile learning, and microlearning.

Carla developed MILE, the MIcroLEarning Design Model© and is author of The Microlearning Guide to Microlearning. She has taught courses for the Association for Talent Development (ATD) on instructional design for eLearning, mobile learning, and microlearning for more than 10 years.

Her previous work experience includes over 10 years as a consultant providing a wide range of learning and development support to Fortune 500 clients. She has worked as an instructional designer and senior instructional designer for Allen Interactions, as well as a senior instructional strategist at Maestro, in addition to working as an independent consultant. Carla was also the Founding Director and Educational Consultant at the Center for Teaching and Educational Technologies at Penn State Erie.

"We're very excited to have Carla join the team," said Nathan Pienkwoski, PhD, a founding partner of Bull City Learning and its Head of Solution Delivery. "We have a fantastic instructional design team here, and Carla is a great addition. She will complement our current capabilities, as well as help us expand them," he added.

Garry O'Grady, President of Bull City Learning added that, "Carla is well known within the learning and development arena. We're looking forward to working with her to introduce Bull City Learning and Bull City Blue to a lot of great new people."

Carla has a Master of Education (MEd) focused in technology-based education from the University of Alberta in Canada and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN.

About Bull City Learning

Bull City Learning is a specialized eLearning agency that provides digital learning solutions for companies in a wide range of industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The firm offers a full suite of solutions including learning needs assessments, curriculum design, content development, and training deployment support.

