Bull Moose Tube Announces Company Brand Change to Bull Moose Tube, a Company Chaired by The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube announces that it will, effective immediately, be known as Bull Moose Tube, a company chaired by The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul. This enhancement to the Bull Moose Tube brand is intended to reflect the Company's proud history and bedrock values.

Lord Swraj Paul began from humble beginnings in Punjab, India and later educated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts USA. He is the chairman of London based Caparo, the association of businesses of which Bull Moose Tube is now a major part. He grew the association into one of the largest family owned businesses in Britain. Today he continues to chair the business and is a member and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords in Great Britain; an indefatigable industrialist; and a committed philanthropist, having donated millions of dollars and pounds to numerous organizations, especially the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and for saving the London Zoo.

Tom Modrowski, President & CEO of Bull Moose Tube, a company chaired by The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul said, "We are proud and excited to introduce our new company brand because it specifically reflects the hallmark characteristics that Lord Paul embodies … innovation, drive, commitment, perseverance, compassion, collaboration, and an insatiable desire to succeed. Our historic success is based on these characteristics. Our future success is dependent on them."

Lord Paul commented, "I am thankful to many, without whom my achievements would not be possible. I thank my parents and brothers for instilling in me the virtues of hard and honest work. I thank my wife for her constant support and encouragement. I thank my lovely daughter, Ambika, whom we lost at a very young age and whose life and passing so many years ago made all that I have done possible. I thank my youngest son, Hon. Angad Paul, who played a such a big role in building Caparo around the world and Bull Moose in the U.S. The deaths of Ambika and Angad have been formative experiences in my life. I thank the management and entire team at Bull Moose Tube who have been and remain reliable stewards of my business vision. I am also grateful to the city of St. Louis, that is not only the headquarters of Bull Moose, but the home of other of our business ventures, including the property developments City Foundry and the Angad Arts Hotel. Finally, I thank God daily during my morning prayers for allowing me to remain active in the company that means so much to me at my age of 91 years."

About Bull Moose Tube, a company chaired by The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul

Based in Chesterfield, Missouri the company is part of the Caparo. The company operates from seven plants – six in the USA (Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; and Casa Grande, AZ) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario). It is building a new eighth facility in Sinton, TX. Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America. Typical applications for Bull Moose Tube include construction, transportation, fire protection, lawn and garden equipment, plus many other engineering and household products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com.

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified global association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by The Rt. Hon. Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC, who remains an active Chairman today, working twelve-hour days, seven days a week. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over seventy-five sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

