Bull Moose Tube Announces Leadership Transition in Sprinkler Pipe Sales, Welcomes Alan Parks as Director

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube Company is pleased to announce that Alan Parks will assume the role of Director of Sprinkler Sales, overseeing day-to-day operations, effective October 31, 2025. Alan brings more than 25 years of experience across sales, procurement, and operations in the water and fire protection industries. Throughout his career, he has overseen the operations of 25 facilities nationwide, managed strategic account programs, and driven business performance improvements that enhanced both profitability and service quality. He is known for his strong customer focus and ability to build and elevate high-performing teams.

Alan succeeds longtime Director of Sales for Sprinkler Pipe, Dave Weinrich, who will be retiring from his full-time role after 30 years of impactful leadership. During his tenure, Dave played a pivotal role in growing Bull Moose Tube into the industry leader in sprinkler pipe and building the trusted reputation the company holds in the fire protection market today. Dave fostered deep, lasting relationships with customers and partners across North America, strengthening the company's commitment to quality and service at every step.

Though stepping away from daily operations, Dave will continue to support the business in an advisory capacity beginning November 1, 2025. He will also maintain his involvement on the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) SAM Council, where his expertise continues to positively influence the industry's advancement.

Bull Moose Tube expresses its sincere gratitude for Dave's decades of dedication and leadership, and it warmly welcomes Alan as he takes the reins in this essential role, focused on the company's continued growth and industry leadership.

About Bull Moose Tube

Bull Moose Tube is a part of the Caparo Bull Moose Group of Companies. The company operates from seven manufacturing plants in the US, including Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; Casa Grande, AZ and Sinton, TX. Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of sustainable welded steel tubing in North America. Typical applications of Bull Moose Tube's material include commercial construction, heavy equipment, transportation, infrastructure, fire protection, heavy civil and marine deep foundations, automotive equipment, and many other engineered products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com.

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified international association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products, including its heavy haul trailer manufacturing subsidiary, XL Specialized Trailers, headquartered in Manchester, Iowa, USA. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British Industrialist, Rt. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

