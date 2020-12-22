Bull Moose Tube Appoints Two New Directors of Sales

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caparo Bull Moose, Inc. ("CBM"), a Chesterfield, Missouri based manufacturer, has further strengthened the commercial team of its tubular products subsidiary, Bull Moose Tube Company "(BMT"), with the creation of two new senior management positions. CBM is owned by the Caparo diversified global industrial interests of British Indian businessman The Right Honourable Lord Swraj Paul, PC.

Ross Erickson John Phillipp

Ross A. Erickson joins the Company as Sales Director – Distribution and John W. Phillipp has been named Sales Director- OEM. Both Erickson and Phillipp bring a wide-range of commercial experience in tubular and steel products. Erickson has more than twenty years of experience in tubular sales and most recently served as Manager of Sales for Plymouth Tube. Phillipp steps into his new role after serving as General Manager Sales at Marmon Holdings, a global diversified industrial company where he directed commercial and distribution activities for 6 regional service centers.

Commenting on the appointment of Erickson and Phillipp, Andy Anakin, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Bull Moose Tube stated: "We are excited to welcome Ross and John to our team. Their appointments represent a key part of our strategy to provide a stronger customer focus in our Distribution and OEM Businesses while maintaining Bull Moose Tube's leadership position in sprinkler pipe and tube. Their professional experience paired with their passion for commercial excellence will be an extremely valuable asset to our team and customers. I am confident they will make a major contribution in their respective areas which supports our vision to be the premier producer of steel pipe and tube in North America".

About Bull Moose Tube

Based in Chesterfield, Missouri the company operates from seven plants – six in the USA (Chicago, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; and Casa Grande, AZ) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario). Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America. Typical applications for Bull Moose Tube include construction, transportation, fire protection, lawn and garden equipment, plus many other engineering and household products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified global association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotel, property, power-generation, logistics, financial services and investment

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British industrialist, R. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC who remains Chairman. Today Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Sullivan

1.312.519.9562

[email protected]

SOURCE Caparo Bull Moose, Inc.