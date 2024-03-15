BullBag® Gears Up for Major Expansion of Its Catastrophic Division at the Upcoming PLRB Claims and Insurance Services Conference 2024

BOSTON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BullBag®, the pioneering force behind the reusable dumpster bag concept, is set to make waves at the esteemed PLRB Claims and Insurance Services Conference happening in Boston, MA, from March 17th to 20th, 2024. The company is known for its exceptional service and innovation in the realms of waste management and insurance services.

BullBag Announces Expansion of Catastrophic Division at PLRB conference

At the helm, CEO Paul DiSpazio is poised to announce the significant expansion of the Catastrophic Division, signaling a new era for emergency debris removal services that now stretches across the continental United States. "The integration of advanced equipment, meticulous onsite logistics, and comprehensive debris management is at the core of our enhanced service capabilities," asserts DiSpazio.

The BullBag® is celebrated for its substantial 8+ cubic yard capacity and its impressive 4,500 lbs weight tolerance, which positions it as the ideal ally for restoration and cleanup operations. With its expanded service reach now covering the entire Gulf Region through to Savannah, and the whole Northeast of the U.S., BullBag is set to redefine the standards of waste management.

Conference attendees are cordially invited to engage with BullBag at booth #304, where they can discover the transformative impact that the company's waste disposal innovations and disaster cleanup solutions can have on sustainability efforts and operational efficiency.

About BullBag:

BullBag is a leading provider of innovative and eco-friendly waste disposal solutions. With its reusable dumpster bags, BullBag offers a sustainable, cost-effective, and convenient alternative to traditional metal containers. Founded on the principles of environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction, BullBag is dedicated to transforming the way waste is managed.

