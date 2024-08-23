BullBag® Reusable Dumpster Rallies to Support its Neighbors in Connecticut Impacted by Catastrophic Flooding

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating flooding that has impacted our beloved state, BullBag Reusable Dumpster, founded in New Haven by Paul DiSpazio, is committed to providing essential support and resources to our neighbors in Connecticut during this challenging time.

Paul DiSpazio CEO/Founder BullBag The Reusable Dumpster Bag!

As a company deeply rooted in the Nutmeg State, we understand the hardships faced by our community. BullBag is mobilizing an unlimited supply of dumpsters and providing disposal services to assist in the debris cleanup and recovery efforts. Our mission is to ensure that every resident has access to the resources they need to rebuild and recover, we have mobilized additional resources, trucks, employees from our other service states to support these efforts.

Paul DiSpazio, a former proud Orange resident, founded BullBag with a vision to make waste disposal more efficient and accessible. "My heart has always been with the people of Connecticut," said DiSpazio. "Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a community and support one another. BullBag is here to help in any way we can."

To further assist those affected, BullBag is implementing a significantly reduced emergency disposal fee, making our services even more accessible during this crisis. We are sharing in the cost to help our neighbors. We are dedicated to easing the burden on residents as they navigate the recovery process.

We encourage anyone in need of our services to reach out. Together, we can overcome this challenge and restore our beautiful state.

About BullBag:

BullBag stands at the forefront of waste disposal innovation, championing the use of reusable dumpster bags as a sustainable, cost-effective, and user-friendly alternative to the traditional metal dumpsters.

Rooted in a commitment to environmental stewardship and unparalleled customer service, BullBag is reshaping the landscape of waste management.

For further insights into BullBag's offerings and impact, please visit www.thebullbag.com.

