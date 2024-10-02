BullBag® Reusable Dumpster Team Mobilizes Additional Assists on Florida's West Coast to Assist Local Communities in Need

TAPMA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities begin to recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, BullBag® Reusable Dumpster is stepping up to provide essential support to local residents and businesses. With corporate offices located right here in Florida, BullBag is proud to be part of the fabric of this community and is fully committed to assisting those in need.

Michael Tidwell, BullBag’s Operations Director Paul DiSpazio CEO

Michael Tidwell, BullBag's Operations Director, is currently on the ground coordinating cleanup efforts. "BullBag is part of this community. We are fully committed to helping our neighbors clean up from this storm," said Tidwell.

As the sun rose this morning, the extent of Hurricane Helene's impact became evident. In response, BullBag is mobilizing additional trucks, support teams, and an unlimited supply of reusable dumpsters to aid in debris removal and storm recovery efforts. "We are here for them," Tidwell emphasized.

BullBag has always prioritized community support, and with its corporate headquarters in Florida, this mission has never been more personal. "We're here, we're local, and we're ready to help our neighbors in any way we can," Tidwell added.

Residents and businesses in Florida in need of debris removal services are encouraged to reach out immediately. Together, we will overcome the challenges ahead and rebuild stronger than ever.

About BullBag:

BullBag offers a 10 cubic yard capacity* reusable dumpster that holds up to 2.25 tons when loaded and comes with a lifetime warranty. With BullBag, there's no need to wait for a dumpster, and our customers enjoy "No BULL Pricing" – you pay exactly what we quote you, with no hidden fees or overcharges.

In light of recent events, BullBag is committed to maintaining its prior storm disposal pricing, ensuring that our great residents of Florida are not burdened with inflated costs during difficult times. We pride ourselves on providing the best service at fair prices.

For more information about BullBag and its services, visit www.thebullbag.com or call 866-414-2855.

Media Contact:

Victoria Jacobs

[email protected]

The BullBag CorporaBon

2301 NW 33rd Court

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

(866) 414-BULL

www.thebullbag.com

SOURCE Bullbag Corporation