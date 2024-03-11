BullBag® The Reusable Dumpster Launches Operations in the Florida Panhandle and Lower Alabama

PANAMA CITY, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BullBag®, the premier provider of reusable dumpsters, proudly announces its recent expansion into the Florida Panhandle and Lower Alabama. Now available through Home Depot® locations, BullBag® offers residents and contractors an economical and accessible solution for waste disposal needs.

If you're in Mobile or Baldwin Counties in Alabama, or Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, or Gulf Counties in Florida, BullBag® is now proudly serving your area!

The BullBag® is the ONLY reusable dumpster bag that boasts an impressive 8 cubic yard / 4500 lb. capacity.

Unlike conventional metal dumpsters, BullBag's 8 cubic yard, 4500 lb. capacity, reusable dumpsters offer a sustainable and efficient alternative for waste management. Through Home Depot® and our contractor sales program, customers gain convenient access to an environmentally friendly alternative to metal dumpsters. Additionally, BullBag® offers efficient & cost-effective disposal services for customers' waste management requirements.

The launch of BullBag® in these states holds particular significance due to the region's susceptibility to weather-related events. With frequent storms and natural disasters, access to dumpsters is a significant challenge for residents and businesses. BullBag® addresses this issue by providing unlimited access to dumpsters and additional support equipment from corporate locations during emergencies on the entire Gulf and the East Coast of Florida.

"We are delighted to introduce BullBag's reusable dumpsters to Alabama, and the Panhandle of Florida," said Paul DiSpazio, CEO of BullBag®. "Our expansion into these regions underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable and dependable waste disposal solutions to communities facing historical challenges in accessing traditional dumpsters, especially during crises."

The expansion into these states represents a pivotal milestone for BullBag® as it expands its presence and offers essential waste management solutions across the United States. The company looks forward to serving communities in these regions and aims to make a positive impact by providing an environmentally conscious and reliable waste disposal option.

For more information about BullBag® and its products and services, please visit www.bullbag.com.

Media Contact:

Thom Kuss

224-489-5144

[email protected]

SOURCE BullBag® Corporation