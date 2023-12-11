Bulldog Factory Automation, A Huizenga Group Automation Partner, Acquires Spectrum Automation Company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huizenga Group Automation today announced the acquisition of Spectrum Automation Company by its portfolio company, Bulldog Factory Automation.

Spectrum Automation Company, founded in 1969, designs, develops and manufactures specialty parts feeding and material handling systems for the automotive, farm implement, fastener, medical, hardware, food and beverage, aerospace and munitions industries. The company is headquartered in Livonia, MI.

"Spectrum has been part of my family for over 50 years, and the transition to Huizenga Group Automation will allow the legacy of our family to continue and our employees to be able to grow with a larger organization," said former owner of Spectrum Automation Company Tom Zimmerman.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with the team at Spectrum," said Vince Lowell, President of Huizenga Group Automation. "Tom, Mick [Holly], Omar [Kistler], Keith [Carmickle] and the rest of the organization have been great to work with over the past couple months and we look forward to learning from them and helping them grow their company."

Established in 2021, Huizenga Group Automation is comprised of world-class automation companies serving a broad range of industries, including automotive, heavy-truck, pharmaceutical, medical, food and consumer goods. Located throughout North America, they offer unique, comprehensive solutions and products that solve critical problems for their customers.

About Spectrum Automation Company

Since 1969, Spectrum Automation has provided state-of-the-art equipment primarily for parts feeding and material handling systems. It operates in a 24,600 square foot facility located in Livonia, Michigan. Learn more at spectrumautomation.com.

Spectrum Automation Company was advised by Gary Kendra of the Law Offices of Gary Kendra, PC (kendralaw.com).

About Bulldog Factory Automation

Established in 1937, Bulldog Factory Automation has been a full-service automation supplier providing design, simulation, build, debug and installation of automation systems, welding systems, conveyors and other cost-effective and lean process manufacturing solutions. Bulldog Factory Automation was acquired by Huizenga Group in August 2022. Learn more at bulldogfactory.com.

About Huizenga Group and Huizenga Group Automation

Founded in 1985, the Huizenga Group provides management services to its diverse portfolio of companies that deliver critical products and services to the world's leading security, automotive, pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer goods and office furniture manufacturers. Throughout its history, Huizenga Group has invested in automation companies. With its refocus on automation the past few years, Huizenga Group formed Huizenga Group Automation in 2021 to manage its automation investments. Learn more at huizengagroup.com.

Huizenga Group Automation and Bulldog Factory Service were advised by Dustin Jackson and Courtney Lee of Miller Johnson (millerjohnson.com) and Jim Hines of inXcorp Business Advisors (inxcorp.com).

