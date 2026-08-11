Bulldog Harley-Davidson Turns Missed Calls Into Booked Business With Revmo AI

Award-winning dealership recovers an estimated $37,000 in after-hours revenue in its first eight weeks

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulldog Harley-Davidson, an independent Harley-Davidson® dealership in Smithfield, North Carolina, has deployed Revmo AI to answer inbound calls across its sales, service, and parts departments. Revmo recognizes returning customers and works inside its Lightspeed dealer management system to handle requests while the caller is still on the line.

Bulldog Harley-Davidson in Smithfield, N.C. deployed Revmo AI to answer calls across its sales, service, and parts departments.

"All the business that used to slip through the cracks, contacts we didn't even know we'd missed, is back at the top of the funnel," said Tyler Dunmyer, general manager of Bulldog Harley-Davidson. "The AI catches it, hands it to the team, and it's, 'Okay, cool, I just need to call this person.' We're starting business we didn't know we were missing."

For a high-volume dealership, the phone is the front door, and when the team is on the floor, routine calls compete for attention and the business behind them can quietly disappear.

Revmo completes the work instead of taking messages: it books service and recall repairs, checks a caller's service history before scheduling, routes specialized questions to the right person, and, because it connects to live dealership data inside Lightspeed, answers parts and repair-status questions in real time.

In its first eight weeks live (May 28 to July 22, 2026), Revmo:

Answered 1,198 calls and served 801 customers end-to-end with no employee needed





Routed 397 callers to the right department with full context





Booked 69 appointments (54 service, 15 sales) and captured nine parts and merchandise callbacks





Spent 9.6 hours in live conversation the team never had to leave the floor for





Booked eight of those appointments after hours, recovering an estimated $37,000 in service and sales revenue that would otherwise have gone to voicemail

Bulldog began exploring AI after performance groups and dealer consultants raised it; Dunmyer was wary of technology for its own sake.

"Nobody wants to just put it everywhere, because that doesn't work," explained Dunmyer. "It has to be a managed process. I put every vendor through the wringer. A lot of them chased scale over quality or gave me answers that didn't add up. Revmo stayed focused on getting one thing right and told me straight, 'Here's what's broken, and here's what we don't know yet.' And whenever we need them, they're there. They make us feel like we're their only client."

"Answering the phone is the easy part, but finishing the call is what counts," said Ryan Louis, CEO of Revmo AI. "Because Revmo works inside the dealer's Lightspeed system, it knows each caller, completes the request in the moment, and turns a call that used to go to voicemail into booked business."

About Bulldog Harley-Davidson

Bulldog Harley-Davidson (Baker V-Twin, LLC) is an independent Harley-Davidson® dealership at 1043 Outlet Center Drive in Smithfield, North Carolina. Owner Carson Baker grew from a single powersports store, acquired the longtime Shelton's Harley-Davidson in Smithfield, run by the Davis family for more than 30 years, renamed it Bulldog, and has since expanded to Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Bulldog is a Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield® award winner and was named the fastest-growing Harley-Davidson dealership in the nation by Full Throttle Magazine in 2024. The dealership ranked No. 1 in the world for Harley-Davidson retail target (RT) attainment in 2024, has been the No. 1 new-bike dealer in North and South Carolina two years running, and is the only dealer in the Southeast to earn the HDFS Presidential Award.

About Revmo AI

Revmo AI is a voice AI platform that remembers every customer and gets smarter every shift. Built for multi-location businesses, it answers calls across voice, text, and chat, completes the work, and connects directly to the systems a business already runs, in 32 languages, with built-in analytics. Learn more at revmo.ai.

Media Contact

Revmo AI: Scott Shipley, [email protected], 602-363-1088

Bulldog Harley-Davidson: Tyler Dunmyer, general manager, [email protected]

Harley-Davidson, H-D, and Bar & Shield are trademarks of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc. Revmo AI is an independent vendor and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

SOURCE Revmo AI