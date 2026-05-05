More than 5,100 previously unanswered after-hours calls and 1,208 AI-booked reservations across BOA locations in the first four months

PHOENIX, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Dining Group (IDG), the Los Angeles-based hospitality group behind BOA Steakhouse, Sushi Roku, and Katana, is capturing calls and bookings it used to lose after deploying Revmo's virtual agent across three of its restaurants. Revmo AI is a workflow orchestration platform that answers every inbound interaction and carries it through to completion, 24/7.

Innovative Dining Group Captures 100% of After-Hours Calls and Books 1,208 Reservations with Revmo AI

Before Revmo, nearly 43% of BOA Steakhouse's call volume came in outside business hours, and 100% of those calls went unanswered. For a restaurant group whose callers include celebrity assistants booking late-night VIP tables, every voicemail was a lost high-value guest. Since rolling out Revmo at BOA West Hollywood, BOA Austin, and Sushi Roku Palo Alto, the AI has booked 1,208 reservations, handled 643 modifications, and captured more than 5,100 after-hours calls that would have gone nowhere. Nearly 10% of those after-hours calls converted directly into bookings, representing 479 tables recovered. Booking volume has continued climbing 22% from the first half of the measurement period to the second as the agent matures.

"From the Operations side, Revmo has been able to capture reservations for calls made after hours," said Mark Joaquin, VP of Finance for IDG. "Focusing on the transfer rate during business hours has helped our front desk team focus on guests in the restaurant. The integration with SevenRooms is quite impressive, and Revmo's agent can accomplish almost everything a human could."

Revmo's virtual agent handles voice, email, chat, and SMS in 32 languages and manages IDG's full reservation workflow inside SevenRooms, including new bookings, modifications, cancellations, and running-late updates. The agent also recognizes VIP guests on inbound by caller ID, tags reservations with special occasions, and cross-sells to sister restaurants when a location is fully committed. Overall, the agent has managed more than 12,330 calls across the three restaurants.

"Our agent does more than answer the phone. It completes the reservation inside SevenRooms, including changes and running-late updates," said Ryan Louis, CEO of Revmo AI. "At BOA, between 58% and 66% of calls are now fully handled by the AI without a human picking up. That time goes back to the dining room, where it belongs."

IDG plans to expand Revmo to additional restaurants, including a Las Vegas location with unique conference-driven call patterns and other BOA, Sushi Roku, and Katana sites. A Spanish-language agent went live at BOA Austin in February 2026, extending coverage to a wider guest base.

Read the full case study at revmo.ai/revmo-ai-case-study-innovative-dining-group-captures-100-after-hours-calls-1200-reservations .

About Innovative Dining Group (IDG)

Innovative Dining Group (IDG) is a Los Angeles-based restaurant group operating upscale and fine dining concepts including BOA Steakhouse, Sushi Roku, and Katana. Known for celebrity clientele and a high-touch guest experience, IDG operates locations across Los Angeles, Austin, Palo Alto, and Las Vegas. More at www.innovativedining.com.

About Revmo AI

Revmo AI is a workflow orchestration platform that answers every inbound interaction and carries it through to completion, 24/7. Built for multi-location enterprises, Revmo's virtual agent handles voice, email, chat, and SMS in 32 languages and integrates directly with the systems you already run on. Instead of just answering the call or handing off at the first complex step, Revmo completes the workflow, whether that's booking the appointment, resolving the question, or closing the sale. Learn more at revmo.ai.

Media contact:

Ryan Louis

CEO and Co-Founder, Revmo AI

602-361-0304

[email protected]

SOURCE Revmo AI