Revmo AI Earns SOC® 2 Type II Security Certification from AICPA

PHOENIX, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revmo AI, the conversational AI platform that provides autonomous AI agents to handle inbound customer interactions 24/7 across voice, text, and chat channels, is proud to announce it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II certification.

The SOC 2 Type II certification follows a thorough audit conducted by Thoropass, an independent third-party assessor. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the SOC 2 framework is built on five Trust Services Criteria, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Revmo AI is the orchestration engine behind modern customer interactions, turning natural conversations into real outcomes across voice, text, and chat. Unlike legacy voice AI that relies on rigid scripts, isolated integrations, and human fallbacks, the Revmo AI platform coordinates context, systems, and actions so interactions actually get completed.

For Revmo AI customers and partners, the SOC 2 Type II certification:

Confirms a security-first approach

Ensures adherence to compliance best practices

Fosters and reinforces customer trust

Validates dedication to continuous system availability

Verifies its operational track record

"Protecting customer data while helping businesses free their staff, deliver consistent customer experiences, and capture more revenue by orchestrating intelligent, autonomous customer interactions across every channel is our top priority, and this certification exemplifies that," explained Ryan Louis, CEO of Revmo AI. "It's another layer of proof of our rigorous standards in security and operational excellence."

About Revmo AI

Revmo AI is a conversational AI platform that answers every inbound interaction 24/7, so no opportunity is missed. Designed for multi-location enterprises, our virtual agent speaks 32 languages, supports both voice and text, and integrates directly with existing systems. With built-in analytics and fully automated engagement, Revmo AI boosts employee productivity, strengthens customer loyalty, and converts everyday interactions into revenue. Learn more at revmo.ai or visit our Trust Center.

