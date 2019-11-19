Bulldog Skincare For Men Becomes First-Ever Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Approved Brand To Sell In China

The project – launched by Cruelty Free International in cooperation with Knudsen&CRC, Shanghai Fengpu Industrial Park and Oriental Beauty Valley – means that Bulldog's products will not face animal testing in China at any point during their lifecycle. This has been made possible as participating brands will be supervised on to market through a unique agreement.

Working directly with Fengxian District and Oriental Beauty Valley is what sets this project apart and allows Bulldog to be confident that its products will not face animal testing when on sale in China. To date, Leaping Bunny brands have not been able to retain Leaping Bunny status and sell in mainland China because of the continued requirement for animal tests.

To take part in the project and ensure that their products maintain Leaping Bunny approval while on sale in China, Bulldog will manufacture its formula in the UK, fill the product in the Fengxian manufacturing zone and sell via stores in the municipality of Shanghai. Bulldog's products will be available in Watsons' Shanghai stores from late 2019.

Simon Duffy, founder of Bulldog Skincare, said: "At Bulldog, we have always challenged ourselves to make ethical choices when it comes to animal welfare. Even with the temptation of the huge Chinese market, we decided that we would never compromise our stance on animal testing. It is fantastic that this scheme has allowed us to enter mainland China while maintaining our cruelty free status. We hope the success of this scheme will pave the way for more international cruelty free brands to sell there."

Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty Free International, said: "We are delighted to see one of our Leaping Bunny approved companies come through the pilot project to successfully enter the Chinese market. Huge congratulations to Bulldog for showing commitment and leading the way. We know there is great demand from consumers in China for cruelty free cosmetics. This is an amazing opportunity not only for Bulldog, but for consumers in China and for the future of the whole beauty industry."

Mette Knudsen, CEO of Knudsen&CRC, said: "It has been a pleasure to work with Bulldog as part of the Leaping Bunny pilot and to use the knowledge and partnerships we have together. I know how much Chinese consumers want to be able to experience cruelty free cosmetics in the country, and I am convinced that this will also speed up regulatory change."

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree®, and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding, Diaper Genie®; Bull Dog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

About Bulldog

Bulldog Skincare Holdings Limited makes award-winning skincare products that are purpose-built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients. Founded in 2006, the Company sells its products in over 30 markets around the world including the U.K., U.S., Sweden and South Korea.

About Cruelty Free International

Cruelty Free International is one of the world's longest standing and most respected animal protection organisations. The organisation is widely regarded as an authority on animal testing issues and is frequently called upon by governments, media, corporations and official bodies for its advice or expert opinion. https://www.crueltyfreeinternational.org/

