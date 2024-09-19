Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Launches New Rye 10-Year-Old Permanent Expression and Unveils the '10-Year Aged Whiskeys' Range

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey proudly announces the launch of Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old, the latest addition to its permanent portfolio of exceptional whiskeys. This new expression joins the acclaimed Bulleit Bourbon 10-Year-Old, forming the foundation of the new Bulleit 10-Year Aged Whiskeys range. Together, these age-statement whiskeys reflect Bulleit's commitment to crafting premium, bold-flavored whiskey while continuing to innovate to bring an expanded portfolio of whiskeys to consumers and trade.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Rye 10-Year-Old Bulleit Frontier Whiskey 10-Year Aged Whiskeys

Bulleit is building on its rye leadership with the launch of Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old. The new whiskey maintains the flagship Rye's iconic mash bill—95% rye and 5% malted barley—and is aged for a minimum of 10 years in new charred American white oak barrels, enhancing the balance of smoothness and spice that defines Bulleit Rye. Expect rich caramel and toffee notes on the nose, with hints of buttery rye. The palate delights with pear-like fruitiness, dry oak, full-bodied vanilla, and a spiced rye finish that lingers. Bottled at 91.2 proof (45.6% ABV), it's an impeccably balanced pour that showcases the best of rye's signature boldness. In recognition of its quality, Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and scored 98 out of 100, receiving Gold Outstanding Spirit making it one of the top-rated American Rye Whiskeys at the 2024 International Wine & Spirits Competition.

The launch of Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old comes during a period of growth for the rye category, where its distinctive, spicy profile has fueled a resurgence over the last decade. Bulleit has been at the forefront of this revival since 2011 when its flagship Rye helped to ignite the modern rye whiskey category. Recognizing the growing demand for innovation and more unique offerings, Bulleit developed its multi-award-winning Rye 12-Year-Old limited release in 2019, a standout that was celebrated for its age statement and accessibility. The 2024 edition of Rye 12-Year Old was equally lauded, winning a Double Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Similarly, Bulleit Bourbon 10-Year-Old offers a high-rye recipe that delivers a smooth, complex drinking experience. Toasty oak aromas with vanilla and sweet dried fruit lead to a palate of spice, caramel, and a refined finish that highlights the whiskey's depth. Bottled at the same 91.2 proof, it continues to set the gold standard for high-rye bourbons.

Jenika Newsum, Senior Brand Manager at Bulleit Frontier Whiskey said "Our Bulleit 10-Year Aged Whiskeys showcase the bold, spicy rye-forward flavors that define our brand. Each expression is a testament to the meticulous craft of aging and our relentless drive to push the boundaries of American whiskey. We're excited to introduce these whiskeys and look forward to unveiling even more innovations that reflect our commitment to whiskey craftsmanship."

The release of Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old follows the launch of the Bulleit American Single Malt and Batch 8 of its Barrel Strength Bourbon—two expressions that exemplify the brand's dedication to pioneering the whiskey frontier through innovative aging, finishing, and flavor exploration.

Over the years, Bulleit has amassed accolades for its Rye variants. Bulleit Rye has earned significant recognition, scoring 96 out of 100 at the 2023 Chilled 100 Spirits Awards, a Gold Medal at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition, and a Platinum Medal at the 2022 ASCOT Awards. These wins complement the Rye 12-Year-Old's Double Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and join Bulleit Bourbon 10-Year-Old's impressive haul of awards, including a Platinum Medal and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2023 LA Spirits Awards, a Gold Medal and a score of 95/100 at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition, a Gold Medal at the 2023 New York Wine & Spirits Competition, a Gold Medal at the 2023 SIP Awards, a Platinum Medal at the 2022 ASCOT Awards, an Outstanding accolade at the 2021 International Wine & Spirits Competition, and a Double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old is now available nationwide for consumers 21+ with a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle. The whiskey is packaged in the iconic Bulleit bottle, with a light green label that prominently features the 10-year-old age statement.

No matter where or how you decide to enjoy Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old, Bulleit reminds consumers 21+ to please remember to taste and serve responsibly.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10-Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological, and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon-neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

