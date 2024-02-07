Bulleit Frontier Whiskey unveils Bulleit American Single Malt

News provided by

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

07 Feb, 2024, 09:33 ET

With a recycled glass bottle, Bulleit American Single Malt pays homage to the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is announcing its entry into the rapidly growing American Single Malt category with the launch of Bulleit American Single Malt; a new and permanent addition to its family of whiskeys.

Distilled with a mash bill of 100% malted barley and aged in charred new American white oak barrels, Bulleit American Single Malt is the latest demonstration of the brand's commitment to pushing the frontier of whiskey by experimenting with aging, finishing, and flavor nuances.

Continue Reading
Bulleit American Single Malt
Bulleit American Single Malt

Bulleit American Single Malt delivers notes of sweet vanilla and toasted oak on the nose. On the palate, it is light and fruity with hints of red fruit and pear. At 90 proof (45% ABV) the whiskey follows into a smooth finish of oaky caramel and subtle cocoa notes.

A passion for sustainability, innovation, and design
As a brand that relies on natural resources to produce quality whiskeys, Bulleit has a long-standing history of pioneering sustainability and creativity within its portfolio, reducing its carbon footprint, and investing in restoring the natural resources that go into its production and packaging. This ongoing commitment is brought to life through the design of its Bulleit American Single Malt bottle. Staying true to its iconic, award winning style, Bulleit American Single Malt showcases a sustainably minded evolution of Bulleit's trademark bottle with a striking and unique green hue, crafted with post-consumer recycled glass.

Bulleit's dedication to sustainability began In 2017 when it opened a state-of-the-art distillery in Shelbyville, KY. It was designed with a focus on sustainable practices, including natural habitat protection, water conservation, and local ingredient sourcing. The bar at the distillery's visitor experience is free from single-use plastics, and sources cocktail garnishes grown in the on-site garden.

After forging a partnership in 2020 with the nonprofit American Forests, Bulleit has committed to planting and restoring 2.5 million white oak trees by 2026. These trees will help replenish the natural white oak resource that is necessary for the creation of whiskey barrels, and will also help combat the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon, purifying air, and conserving water.

Later, in 2021, Bulleit began production at Diageo's first carbon-neutral distillery, located in Lebanon, KY. Designed with sustainability at its core, the distillery operates using 100% renewable energy, and is built to ensure that fossil fuels are not used during production.

Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskies & Liqueurs at Diageo commented:
"Bulleit American Single Malt brings Bulleit's restless innovation and passion for sustainability into this exciting new category that is set to make waves in the whiskey industry for years to come. With a 100% malted barley mash bill, and a striking green bottle created from post consumer recycled glass, this exceptional whiskey covers a lot of new ground for the brand. I believe we've succeeded in crafting a distinctive American Single Malt that whiskey lovers across the country will savor and enjoy."

Bulleit American Single Malt is offered in a 750ml bottle for a suggested retail price of $59.99. It is available nationwide and at the Bulleit visitor experience in Shelbyville, KY. You can also check out the 'where to buy' page at https://www.bulleit.com/where-to-buy/

No matter where or how you decide to enjoy Bulleit American Single Malt, Bulleit reminds consumers 21+ to please remember to taste and serve responsibly.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey
Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10-Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological, and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon-neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Also from this source

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey takes on Miami to celebrate the first year of the Bulleit Pioneer Project

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey takes on Miami to celebrate the first year of the Bulleit Pioneer Project

Last night, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey celebrated the first year of The Bulleit Pioneer Project — its multi-year commitment to championing and...
The Bulleit Limitless Lounge: Bulleit Frontier Whiskey reimagines what a bar can be with an immersive experience fusing art and technology

The Bulleit Limitless Lounge: Bulleit Frontier Whiskey reimagines what a bar can be with an immersive experience fusing art and technology

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey opened up a new chapter of the Bulleit Pioneer Project last night with the Bulleit Limitless Lounge; a multisensory...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.