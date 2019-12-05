Bulleit Unveils Limited-Edition Art in a Bottle Collection at Miami Art Week As Part of Frontier Works Project, Available for Purchase Today

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Bulleit revealed a limited-edition Art in a Bottle Collection at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience as part of its partnership with Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami during Miami Art Week. The collection is the next installment of the Bulleit Frontier Works project, where Bulleit is once again collaborating with friends on the cultural frontier to push the boundaries of their craft, this time by creating art inspired by innovation.

Limited-Edition Bulleit Art in a Bottle Collection - a collaboration between Bulleit, artists Jason Skeldon and Elidea - at Miami Art Week, Available for Purchase Today. Artists Elidea and Jason Skeldon in front of Bulleit 3D Printed Bar at Miami Art Week. Artists Elidea and Jason Skeldon in front of limited-edition Bulleit Art in a Bottle Collection and accompanying canvases.

With the striking Bulleit 3D Printed Bar as the backdrop, media, influencers, art collectors and VIP guests gathered last night for an exclusive first look at the limited-edition art collection, before the bottles were publicly available. Art, mixology, technology and design came together in the space to create an intimate and immersive art viewing experience. In addition to interacting with the artwork, guests also enjoyed 3D printed cocktails and a live canvas painting, as well as cocktails served up by some of Miami's best bartenders, Dan Binkiewicz and Fraser Hamilton.

Bulleit created the art collection, which includes 12 original works of Bulleit Art in a Bottle and two complementary hand-painted canvases, in collaboration with South Florida artists Jason Skeldon "SKEL" and Elidea. Both artists are known for their unique artistic visions and use of multiple mediums to create something new. It is this same frontier spirit upon which Bulleit was founded that makes Skeldon and Elidea natural collaboration partners for the Bulleit brand. The collection is available for purchase starting today on SaatchiArt.com/shows/BulleitArtInABottle, just in time for the holiday gifting season.

"Miami has a special place in our heart because of the vibrant cultural landscape with world-class art, food, and of course, mixologists," said Ricky Collett, US Senior Brand Manager of Bulleit. "It was an obvious choice to return to Miami Art Week, this time on the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier tour, bringing together local artists, robotics pioneers and craft cocktails to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience. We've now partnered with more than 40 artists since launching Frontier Works in 2017 and can't wait to share the latest creative innovation by Jason and Elidea with others."

Jason and Elidea's art pieces are visual representations of what the cultural frontier means to them. Known in the art community and celebrity circles for his urban "Pop Art" mixed media style, Jason's art depicts human-animal hybrids who are taking their vocation to new heights, such as mixologists, scientists, architects and tattoo artists. Each character is shown raising a glass of whiskey to toast achievements and their commitments to innovating in new and inspiring ways.

"The Frontier Works program highlights everything that's important to me as an artist - individual expression, collaboration, community and taking risks," said Jason Skeldon. "Bulleit has already partnered with an impressive roster of artists, makers and innovators on some incredible projects, so I'm excited to leave my mark on the frontier with the Art in a Bottle collection."

As an Italian native and Miami resident, Elidea was inspired by the new connections formed between different communities that ultimately converge to create their own culture. Her Bulleit Art in A Bottle pieces depict the Cuban influence in Miami's culture, and the long-lasting connection that she discovered between the two - a connection that Elidea says helps propel both communities forward.

"Since moving to Miami, I've been infatuated with its cultural union between communities and how it elevates life, art, music and cuisine," said Elidea, who won the Best Rising Artist Exhibitor award at Spectrum Miami in 2018. "The Bulleit Art in a Bottle collection challenged me to visually express my appreciation of this connection, and I hope its representation in an artistic form will be well-received and respected by the people and city of Miami."

Tickets for Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami are available for purchase at EventBrite.com where whiskey and art enthusiasts 21 years of age and older can visit the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience from 12pm-8pm ET beginning Thursday, December 5th through Sunday, December 8th.

Miami is the fifth stop on the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience tour, which reimagines the classic bar experience in 3D printed designs, under the Bulleit Frontier Works program. At the center of the experience is the Bulleit 3D printed bar, created in partnership with architecture and design practice FAR frohn&rojas and the 3D fabrication team at Machine Histories. The bar experience has 3D printed more than 7,800 cocktails with Prink A Drink robotics engineer Benjamin Greimel, who developed the world's first 3D printed cocktails. The Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience has traveled nearly 16,000 miles between cities, including Oakland, CA; Austin, TX; New York City; and Dallas, TX prior to Miami.

Bulleit encourages consumers 21+ to follow @Bulleit on Instagram to find out where the 3D Printed Frontier Experience will be stopping next, and to always enjoy Bulleit responsibly. To learn more about the Bulleit Frontier Works program, head to Bulleit.com/FrontierWorks.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America, founded in 1987 by Tom Bulleit, who attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who've adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy taste. Most recently, Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon won a Double Gold medal and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Now ranked as one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America, Bulleit Distilling Co. calls Shelbyville, Ky. home since the 2017 opening of its state-of-the-art distillery and the much-anticipated spring 2019 opening of its high-tech and sensory-rich Visitor Experience. Guests have the opportunity to learn more about the past, present and future of Bulleit when visiting this latest addition to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT RED DOT MIAMI

Now in its 14th year, Red Dot Miami, a curated gallery-only contemporary art fair located in Mana Wynwood, takes place annually in December as part of the popular Miami Art Week. Red Dot Miami features up to 75 modern and contemporary galleries representing over 500 leading contemporary artists from primary and secondary markets throughout the world. The five-day show attracts more than 35,000 visitors and high-net-worth collectors who interact with the specially curated programming. Red Dot Miami has enriched the city's arts scene beyond measure since its inception in 2006, becoming one of the leading satellite shows during Miami Art Week. For more information, visit reddotmiami.com.

ABOUT SPECTRUM MIAMI

Now in its 9th year, Spectrum Miami, a curated contemporary art fair inside Mana Wynwood, takes place annually in December as part of the popular Miami Art Week. Spectrum Miami is where contemporary meets extraordinary, featuring the works of more than 200 exhibiting galleries and artists from the Florida region and around the globe. The five-day show attracts more than 35,000 visitors and high-net-worth collectors who interact with the specially curated programming, while celebrating the fine art experience with music, entertainment, and other special events. Spectrum Miami has emerged as one of the best-attended cultural events in Miami by highlighting thousands of innovative works among Miami's top talent. For more information about Spectrum Miami, visit spectrum-miami.com.

ABOUT SAATCHI ART

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world's largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts

Alex Stathis, Taylor

astathis@taylorstrategy.com

212-714-5723

Nicole Anastasi, for Diageo

nicole.anastasi@2bsquaredcommunications.com

704-796-9992

SOURCE Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Related Links

http://www.bulleit.com

