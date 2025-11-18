Bullen Ultrasonics Named "Innovator of the Year" by Dayton Business Journal

Award recognizes Bullen's breakthrough MicroLucent™ technology and in-house automation that set new standards in precision manufacturing

EATON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullen Ultrasonics, a leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, today announced it has been named 2025 Innovator of the Year by the Dayton Business Journal's (DBJ) Business of the Year Awards. The award recognizes the company's groundbreaking contributions to advanced manufacturing and its role as a leader in precision ultrasonic machining.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Dayton Business Journal for innovation," said Tim Beatty, president of Bullen Ultrasonics. "This award reflects the incredible efforts of our team, who continually challenge assumptions and push boundaries to solve our customers' most complex challenges. Innovation at Bullen is a mindset that touches every part of our organization. We empower our people to lead, experiment and create real impact. As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing precision manufacturing through bold thinking, continuous learning and a relentless drive to shape what's next."

At the heart of Bullen's innovation engine is its proprietary MicroLucent™ technology, an ultrafine laser machining platform engineered specifically for transparent and brittle substrates. MicroLucent enables micron-level precision without heat-affected zones. It preserves the structural and optical integrity of transparent materials like quartz and specialty glasses. These capabilities are critical for high-performance applications in sensors, defense, semiconductor applications, and implantable medical devices.

In addition to MicroLucent, Bullen was recognized for its fully automated robotic machining cell that was designed and built entirely in-house. The system integrates robotic handling, machine-to-machine data communication and a patented quick-connect system that allows for automated air and electrical connections in harsh machining environments. The innovation significantly boosts operational efficiency and product consistency while reducing manual intervention.

DBJ's Business of the Year Awards celebrate the most dynamic and forward-thinking organizations across Ohio's Miami Valley. Winners were selected by a panel of distinguished business leaders and members of the DBJ editorial board. The Innovator of the Year award spotlights companies that have demonstrated bold creativity, technical leadership and successful implementation of transformative solutions.

About Bullen Ultrasonics

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in the precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies. Its non-thermal processes enable micron-level accuracy and reduce the risk of microcracks, contamination or structural damage, supporting the production of intricate features in components used across high-performance applications. Bullen's vertically-integrated operations include in-house tool design and custom automation, which help streamline production from prototype through high-volume manufacturing. The company holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100 and ITAR, reflecting its alignment with quality and traceability standards in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and semiconductor and MEMs industries. Founded in 1971 and with more than 50 years of experience, Bullen is recognized for its engineering responsiveness and ability to deliver consistent results in regulated, high-stakes manufacturing environments. Learn more at https://www.bullentech.com.

