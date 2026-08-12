Bullen Ultrasonics Receives $23,100 Ohio Smart Manufacturing Grant to Advance AI-Driven Process Optimization

Bullen's Autonomous Process Optimization initiative with Phenx uses machine learning and digital twin modeling to improve manufacturing performance

EATON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullen Ultrasonics, a leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, today announced it has received a $23,100 grant through the Ohio Smart Manufacturing Program to support its Autonomous Process Optimization initiative, which applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve manufacturing operations. Bullen is working with industrial AI engineering company Phenx on the initiative. The companies will analyze approximately 2 billion data points collected from Bullen's customized manufacturing equipment to identify opportunities to improve process stability, efficiency and consistency.

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"For several years, we have invested in the infrastructure needed to capture, organize and understand the data generated by our equipment because we believed it would eventually help us make better manufacturing decisions," said Tim Beatty, president of Bullen Ultrasonics. "This grant allows us to turn that foundation into an actionable capability. We are applying AI to a specific manufacturing challenge with the potential to improve the value we deliver to our customers."

The project began with an analysis of Bullen's historical production data. Following encouraging initial findings, Phenx developed a digital twin, or virtual model, of the targeted manufacturing process.

The digital twin allows Bullen and Phenx to test different algorithms and process adjustments using actual production data before introducing changes on the manufacturing floor. The current phase is focused on validating the optimization algorithm within the digital twin. Once that work is completed, Bullen plans to pilot the algorithm on one of its machines and evaluate its performance during an extended prove-out period.

"Bullen had already completed much of the difficult foundational work required for a successful industrial AI project, including collecting high-quality data and developing deep knowledge of its custom machines and processes," said Saurabh Sarkar, founder and CEO of Phenx. "By combining that foundation with advanced modeling and machine learning, we can identify patterns that would be extremely difficult to isolate manually and safely test optimization strategies in a digital environment before moving them into production."

If successful, the project could help Bullen reduce process variation, shorten production cycles and improve the predictability and consistency of its manufacturing operations. It could also establish a framework for applying similar AI-driven modeling and optimization capabilities to other manufacturing processes in the future.

The grant supports the project's initial phases. Bullen is investing additional resources in continued development, hardware integration, production testing and long-term validation.

The Ohio Smart Manufacturing Program helps small and medium-sized manufacturers adopt advanced digital technologies to improve operational efficiency, productivity and competitiveness. The program is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's State Manufacturing Leadership Program and led in Ohio by the Ohio Department of Development. The University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) supported Bullen's participation by conducting technical discovery and helping prepare the project for state approval.

"UDRI is a key subrecipient supporting the Ohio Smart Manufacturing Program, providing technical project assessment and financial support to help companies like Bullen accelerate the adoption of digital technologies," said Mark McCormick, senior business development lead of the University of Dayton Research Institute. "Bullen's initiative is a strong example of how manufacturers can apply AI and machine learning to a clearly defined operational challenge with the potential to improve manufacturing performance and deliver measurable business value."

Bullen views the initiative as part of a broader strategy to combine the expertise of its engineers, machinists and manufacturing professionals with emerging technology. The company intends to use AI to support human decision-making, accelerate problem-solving and expand its precision manufacturing capabilities.

To learn more about Bullen's approach to AI adoption and the foundation it is building for Industry 4.0, read "AI Integration in Manufacturing: Building the Foundation for Industry 4.0" on the Bullen website.

About Bullen Ultrasonics

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in the precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies. Its non-thermal processes enable micron-level accuracy and reduce the risk of microcracks, contamination or structural damage, supporting the production of intricate features in components used across high-performance applications. Bullen's vertically-integrated operations include in-house tool design and custom automation, which help streamline production from prototype through high-volume manufacturing. The company holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100 and ITAR, reflecting its alignment with quality and traceability standards in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and semiconductor and MEMs industries. Founded in 1971 and with more than 50 years of experience, Bullen is recognized for its engineering responsiveness and ability to deliver consistent results in regulated, high-stakes manufacturing environments. Learn more at https://www.bullentech.com.

About Phenx

Phenx is an industrial AI engineering company that helps manufacturers apply machine learning, digital twins, and process optimization to complex production environments. Phenx develops practical AI systems that combine operational data with domain expertise to improve process stability, efficiency, and decision-making. Learn more at www.phenx.ai.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Bullen Ultrasonics)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bullen Ultrasonics